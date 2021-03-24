Penguins-Sabres stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. Penguins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Following a season high six-game win streak, the Penguins have a 1-2-1 record in their last four games. On Wednesday, they continue a five-game homestand with a pair of games against last-place Buffalo. This is the third of eight meetings between these clubs. Pittsburgh won the first-two games on the road. They’ve won the last three regular-season matchups dating back to last season.

The Sabres hope to invoke that command Wednesday night to erase its current losing streak of 14 games (0-12-2). The drought is currently tied for the longest during the shootout era (since 2005-06). A loss on Wednesday would also match the third-longest winless streak since the 2000-01 campaign.

The last time game to feature Don Granato and Mike Sullivan as opposing head coaches was March 19, 2003 in the American Hockey League (AHL). Granato was on the bench of the Worcester Ice Cats, while Sullivan coached the Providence Bruins. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SABRES

Taylor Hall – Dylan Cozens – Sam Reinhart

Victor Olofsson – Eric Staal – Tage Thompson

Jeff Skinner – Curtis Lazar – Casey Mittlestadt

Rasmus Asplund – Cody Eakin – Riley Sheahan

Jacob Bryson – Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin – Colin Miller

Henri Jokiharju – Brandon Montour

Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese – Jared McCann – Kasperi Kapanen

Evan Rodrigues – Mark Jankowski – Sam Lafferty

Colton Sceviour – Frederick Gaudreau – Anthony Angello

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Mike Matheson – Cody Ceci

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry