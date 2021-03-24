Penguins-Sabres stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyMar 24, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. Penguins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Following a season high six-game win streak, the Penguins have a 1-2-1 record in their last four games. On Wednesday, they continue a five-game homestand with a pair of games against last-place Buffalo. This is the third of eight meetings between these clubs. Pittsburgh won the first-two games on the road. They’ve won the last three regular-season matchups dating back to last season.

The Sabres hope to invoke that command Wednesday night to erase its current losing streak of 14 games (0-12-2). The drought is currently tied for the longest during the shootout era (since 2005-06). A loss on Wednesday would also match the third-longest winless streak since the 2000-01 campaign.

The last time game to feature Don Granato and Mike Sullivan as opposing head coaches was March 19, 2003 in the American Hockey League (AHL). Granato was on the bench of the Worcester Ice Cats, while Sullivan coached the Providence Bruins. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SABRES
Taylor HallDylan CozensSam Reinhart
Victor OlofssonEric StaalTage Thompson
Jeff SkinnerCurtis Lazar – Casey Mittlestadt
Rasmus AsplundCody EakinRiley Sheahan

Jacob BrysonRasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus DahlinColin Miller
Henri JokiharjuBrandon Montour

Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyBryan Rust
Zach Aston-ReeseJared McCannKasperi Kapanen
Evan RodriguesMark JankowskiSam Lafferty
Colton SceviourFrederick Gaudreau – Anthony Angello

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Mike MathesonCody Ceci
Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

