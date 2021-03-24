Kings-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Kings-Sharks stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
On Monday night, San Jose goalie Martin Jones turned away 41 of 42 shots, preserving a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles at SAP Center. Sharks winger Ryan Donato scored the game-winning goal early in the third period to help end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). The Kings have now lost four of their last six games (2-4-0).
In his last three starts, Jones has a 2-0-1 record with a save percentage of .971, stopping 100 of 103 shots. Jones has a 15-5-3 record all-time against Los Angeles. Those 15 wins are the most against any opponent.
Prior to Monday’s game between the Kings and Sharks, San Jose forward Kurtis Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. Shortly after, the two engaged in a fight during the first period. On Tuesday, the NHL announced that Gabriel was fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and that Sharks head coach Bob Boughner was fined $5,000. In addition, Sharks have been assessed a conditional fine of $25,000.
On Monday, Patrick Marleau skated in his 884th consecutive game dating to April 9, 2009 and tied Steve Larmer (884 GP from Oct. 6, 1982 – April 15, 1993) for the fourth-longest “Ironman” streak in NHL history. Marleau also moved within three contests of tying Mark Messier (1,756 GP) for second place on the League’s all-time games played list.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
WHERE: SAP Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Kings-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
SHARKS
Evander Kane – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc
Patrick Marleau – Tomas Hertl – Timo Meier
Rudolfs Blazers – Dylan Gambrell – Marcus Sorensen
Ryan Donato – Antti Suomela – John Leonard
Mario Ferraro – Brent Burns
Nikolai Knyzhov – Erik Karlsson
Radim Simek – Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Starting goalie: Martin Jones
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Andreas Athanasiou – Adrian Kempe – Jeff Carter
Carl Grundstrom – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Trevor Moore
Blake Lizotte – Gabriel Vilardi – Austin Wagner
Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty
Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy
Kurtis MacDermid – Sean Walker
Starting goalie: Cal Petersen