Kings-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Kings-Sharks stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Monday night, San Jose goalie Martin Jones turned away 41 of 42 shots, preserving a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles at SAP Center. Sharks winger Ryan Donato scored the game-winning goal early in the third period to help end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). The Kings have now lost four of their last six games (2-4-0).

In his last three starts, Jones has a 2-0-1 record with a save percentage of .971, stopping 100 of 103 shots. Jones has a 15-5-3 record all-time against Los Angeles. Those 15 wins are the most against any opponent.

Prior to Monday’s game between the Kings and Sharks, San Jose forward Kurtis Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. Shortly after, the two engaged in a fight during the first period. On Tuesday, the NHL announced that Gabriel was fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and that Sharks head coach Bob Boughner was fined $5,000. In addition, Sharks have been assessed a conditional fine of $25,000.

On Monday, Patrick Marleau skated in his 884th consecutive game dating to April 9, 2009 and tied Steve Larmer (884 GP from Oct. 6, 1982 – April 15, 1993) for the fourth-longest “Ironman” streak in NHL history. Marleau also moved within three contests of tying Mark Messier (1,756 GP) for second place on the League’s all-time games played list.

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

WHERE: SAP Center

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Kings-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS

Evander Kane – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc

Patrick Marleau – Tomas Hertl – Timo Meier

Rudolfs Blazers – Dylan Gambrell – Marcus Sorensen

Ryan Donato – Antti Suomela – John Leonard

Mario Ferraro – Brent Burns

Nikolai Knyzhov – Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek – Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Andreas Athanasiou – Adrian Kempe – Jeff Carter

Carl Grundstrom – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Trevor Moore

Blake Lizotte – Gabriel Vilardi – Austin Wagner

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy

Kurtis MacDermid – Sean Walker

Starting goalie: Cal Petersen