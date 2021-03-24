Ducks-Wild stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. Ducks-Wild stream coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Meeting for the second time in three days, Minnesota seeks to beat Anaheim a fourth consecutive time. On Monday night, Cam Talbot stopped 24 of 25 shots, while defenseman Ryan Suter and center Nick Bjugstad scored goals in a 2-1 win. The victory was Minnesota’s ninth straight at home, a new franchise record.

Minnesota, which holds the longest home win streak by any club this season, achieved the feat after three teams posted a similar run of at least that length in 2019-20 (Tampa: 11-0-0, Vancouver: 9- 0-0 and St. Louis: 9-0-0).

What has been working for the Wild? Rookie contributions is the obvious answer. The Wild boast two contenders for the Calder Trophy this season with goalie Kaapo Kahkonen (12 wins) and forward Kirill Kaprizov (25 points – leads team).

Zach Parise will miss the game after being placed on the NHL’s COVID protocols list.

One bright spot for the Ducks in Monday’s loss was forward Troy Terry’s goal in the second period to extend his point streak to four games. Terry has five points (2G-3A) during the streak.

While this season seems to be lost for the Ducks, and never really was on track from the get-go, reason for optimism does exist in Anaheim in the form of 22-year-old Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras (turned 20 on Saturday) and Jamie Drysdale (turns 19 on April 8).

WHAT: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Minnesota)

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DUCKS

Max Comtois – Ryan Getzlaf – Rickard Rakell

Max Jones – Isac Lundeström – Jakob Silfverberg

Trevor Zegras – Adam Henrique – Troy Terry

Derek Grant – Sam Steel – Nicolas Deslauriers

Cam Fowler – Jani Hakanpaa

Josh Manson – Kevin Shattenkirk

Andy Welinski – Jamie Drysdale

Starting goalie: Ryan Miller

WILD

Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson – Ryan Hartman – Kevin Fiala

Joseph Cramarossa – Joel Eriksson Ek – Jordan Greenway

Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino – Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Carson Soucy

Ian Cole – Brad Hunt

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot