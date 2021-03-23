Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Contract talks between Dougie Hamilton and the Hurricanes will wait until after the season. [NHL.com]
• There should be a change behind the Flyers’ bench and it should begin with Michel Therrien or Mike Yeo. [Broad Street Hockey]
• A lower-body injury will keep Tyler Toffoli out for the Habs’ until next week. [Sportsnet]
• Sabres assistant coach Dan Girardi on the Buffalo blue line: “We have eight solid defense, which not a lot of teams have that, the ability to maybe change a guy in or out if things aren’t going great.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Heavy minutes had led to some great production from Mitch Marner. [TSN]
• What areas might the Maple Leafs target at the NHL trade deadline? [Featurd]
• Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Andrei Vasilevskiy lead the Hart Trophy favorites. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Jarome Iginla on his post-retirement life as a youth hockey coach: “There’s a learning curve there and I’m still learning, the attitudes of the kids becoming teenagers, seeing the progressions from a 13-year-old to 15 years old, trying to nurture them as athletes and people.” [NHL.com]
• Which NHL contract extensions could affect the Seattle expansion draft this summer? [Sound of Hockey]
• Taking a look inside John Marino‘s sophomore season with the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• Joe Pavelski is eyeing running a sports media company when his hockey playing days are over. [ESPN]
