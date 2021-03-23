Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Canadiens already saw Monday’s game against the Oilers get postponed due to COVID protocols, and now it’s looking like at least four games will need to be rescheduled. The NHL announced that the Canadiens’ games have been postponed through Sunday, March 28, with the hopes of practice resuming on Monday, March 29.

Here are the Canadiens games (all at home) that have been postponed due to COVID protocol (three vs. the Oilers, one vs. the Senators).

March 22: vs. Oilers

vs. Oilers March 24: vs. Oilers

vs. Oilers March 26: vs. Oilers

vs. Oilers March 28: vs. Senators

As of this writing, the hope would be that the Canadiens could resume their schedule with road games against the Senators in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, and Thursday, April 1.

Monday’s Canadiens – Oilers game was postponed after Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list. The Habs are currently ranked fourth in the North Division with a 14-8-9 record (37 points in 31 games played).

These games represent the only postponed contests in the all-Canadian North Division so far this season.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.