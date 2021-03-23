Devils-Flyers stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. Devils-Flyers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Meeting for the first time since Jan. 28, the Flyers seek to defeat the Devils for a third-straight time this season. Dating back to March 2019, the Flyers have won five of their last six regular-season meetings with New Jersey.

Philadelphia is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss against the East-leading Islanders on Monday night. Oskar Lindblom provided the only offense for the Flyers with his fifth goal of the season, his third over the last three games. The Flyers remain in the hunt for the East Division’s fourth and final playoff despite their recent struggles. After starting the season with an 11-4-3 record, the Flyers have a mark of 4-7-1 and sit two points behind fourth-place Boston (which has played two fewer games than Philadelphia).

New Jersey is trending in the right direction as of late. The Devils won two of their last three games, which came against the Penguins. They’re 3-1-1 in its last five games overall, netting seven of a possible 10 points. The Devils are playing Philadelphia in the second of a six-game, 10-day road trip. It started with a victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday and will finish with games in Washington (2) and Boston (2). The Devils have the second-best road record in the East Division at 7-3-2.

The Devils’ recent success has been fueled by superb goaltending. After missing the two previous games with an upper-body injury, Mackenzie Blackwood shut down the Penguins with 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday. Over his last two outings, Blackwood is 2-0-0 with a save percentage of .958 (68 saves on 71 shots) and a 1.47 GAA. Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood played strong in Blackwood’s short absence, stopping 66 of 71 shots (.930 SV%) he faced over a two-game span (1-1-0 record).

WHAT: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center

WHEN: Tuesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Philadelphia)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Devils-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DEVILS

Janne Kuokkanen – Travis Zajac – Yegor Sharangovich

Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood – Pavel Zacha – Nick Merkley

Andreas Johnsson – Mikhail Maltsev – Nikita Gusev

Ty Smith – Damon Severson

Dmitry Kulikov – P.K. Subban

Ryan Murray – Sami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom – Claude Giroux – Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl – Nolan Patrick – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere

Travis Sanheim – Justin Braun

Erik Gustafsson – Philippe Myers

Starting goalie: Carter Hart