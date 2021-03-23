The NHL draft lottery will undergo several changes beginning this year following approval from the Board of Governors, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Beginning this season, only the top two picks in the NHL Draft will be determined via the lottery. Previously, the lottery had given us the top three selections.

Once we get to the 2022 NHL draft lottery, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots, which would allow for 11 of the 16 non-playoff teams to be eligible for the No. 1 pick. Also beginning next year, teams will only be eligible to win the lottery a maximum of two times over a five-year period. Since winning the lottery doesn’t necessarily mean getting the No. 1 pick, this change prevents teams from moving up the order more than two times over that five-year span.

“There are some clubs who recently think it’s important that the teams that are struggling the most get the most help,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier this month. “There are other teams, a number, that think there is nothing wrong with the present system at all. I don’t believe there is tanking in the game. I think our players and our organizations, our coaches are too professional. But there is always speculation as to what’s really going on.

“Our competitive balance is so extraordinary that some clubs feel that the difference between a team that misses the playoffs and a team that really misses the playoffs really isn’t all that great. In order to try to reconcile those competing views we thought maybe a little bit of a tweak. The system wasn’t necessarily crying out for major change.”

It was also reported this month that the 2021 NHL Draft will not be moved and will take place July 23-24.

