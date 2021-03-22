Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• As Frederik Andersen struggles, the door is open for Jack Campbell to own the Maple Leafs’ net. [Sportsnet]

• With Anders Lee out for the season, could Lou Lamoriello dial up some Devils connections and bring Kyle Palmieri to Long Island? [Newsday]

• Daryl Watts’ overtime bank shot gave the Wisconsin women’s team a second straight NCAA title on Saturday night. [Bucky’s 5th Quarter]

• North Dakota, Boston College, Wisconsin, and Minnesota are your top seeds for the men’s NCAA tournament, which begins Friday. [College Hockey News]

• Trevor van Riemsdyk gets a two-year, $1.9M extension from the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Also getting extended? Matt Roy from the LA Kings with a three-year, $9.45M deal. [LA Kings Insider]

• Just when you want to begin doubting the Panthers’ success, they go and win again. [Sun-Sentinel]

• The Oilers continue to make noise in the North Division. [Edmonton Sun]

• GM Ken Holland faces an interesting dilemma this off-season with Tyson Barrie‘s extension. [The Hockey News]

• Noah Hanifin has been on another level under Darryl Sutter. [TSN]

• Also standing out in Calgary, Chris Tanev. [Sportsnet]

• Anthony Duclair and Mikael Backlund will help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.