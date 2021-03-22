Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• As Frederik Andersen struggles, the door is open for Jack Campbell to own the Maple Leafs’ net. [Sportsnet]
• With Anders Lee out for the season, could Lou Lamoriello dial up some Devils connections and bring Kyle Palmieri to Long Island? [Newsday]
• Daryl Watts’ overtime bank shot gave the Wisconsin women’s team a second straight NCAA title on Saturday night. [Bucky’s 5th Quarter]
• North Dakota, Boston College, Wisconsin, and Minnesota are your top seeds for the men’s NCAA tournament, which begins Friday. [College Hockey News]
• Trevor van Riemsdyk gets a two-year, $1.9M extension from the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]
• Also getting extended? Matt Roy from the LA Kings with a three-year, $9.45M deal. [LA Kings Insider]
• Just when you want to begin doubting the Panthers’ success, they go and win again. [Sun-Sentinel]
• The Oilers continue to make noise in the North Division. [Edmonton Sun]
• GM Ken Holland faces an interesting dilemma this off-season with Tyson Barrie‘s extension. [The Hockey News]
WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL!! @Todd_scott42 @USHL @Buccigross #WhosNext #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/fTO2QTXEHH
— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) March 21, 2021
• Noah Hanifin has been on another level under Darryl Sutter. [TSN]
• Also standing out in Calgary, Chris Tanev. [Sportsnet]
• Anthony Duclair and Mikael Backlund will help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.