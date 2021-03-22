Ducks-Wild stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. Ducks-Wild stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After each played on Saturday, these clubs will meet for the fifth of eight times this season in the first of a two-game set. The next game for each team is on Wednesday night (also on NBCSN). Minnesota dominated the February meetings, outscoring Anaheim 8-2.

Minnesota has been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month. This began with that sweep of Anaheim in February, which was the start of a 12-2-1 run before the Wild’s most recent two-game series at Colorado, where they were outscored 11-1 over two losses. Despite the recent forgettable showings, Minnesota has still managed to climb into playoff position – sitting third in the West – as they look to secure an eighth playoff appearance in the last nine years.

Even with the back-to-back losses, Minnesota’s 12-4-1 record (25 points) since Feb. 18 is still tied for third-best in the league since that mark, behind only Washington. The Wild are also 10-3-0 at home this season, and have won eight straight home games (tied for longest in franchise history). Minnesota has not lost at home since January 30th – longest active home win streak in the league.

While this season seems to be lost for the Ducks, and never really was on track from the get-go, reason for optimism does exist in Anaheim in the form of 22-year-old Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras (turned 20 on Saturday) and Jamie Drysdale (turns 19 on April 8).

WHAT: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Monday, March 22, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DUCKS

Max Comtois – Ryan Getzlaf – Rickard Rakell

Trevor Zegras – Adam Henrique – Troy Terry

Max Jones – Isac Lundeström – Jakob Silfverberg

Derek Grant – Sam Steel – Nicolas Deslauriers

Cam Fowler – Jani Hakanpaa

Josh Manson – Kevin Shattenkirk

Ben Hutton – Jamie Drysdale

Starting goalie: Ryan Miller

WILD

Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise – Ryan Hartman – Kevin Fiala

Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek – Jordan Greenway

Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino – Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Carson Soucy

Ian Cole – Brad Hunt

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot