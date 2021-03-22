Ducks-Wild stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. Ducks-Wild stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After each played on Saturday, these clubs will meet for the fifth of eight times this season in the first of a two-game set. The next game for each team is on Wednesday night (also on NBCSN). Minnesota dominated the February meetings, outscoring Anaheim 8-2.
Minnesota has been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month. This began with that sweep of Anaheim in February, which was the start of a 12-2-1 run before the Wild’s most recent two-game series at Colorado, where they were outscored 11-1 over two losses. Despite the recent forgettable showings, Minnesota has still managed to climb into playoff position – sitting third in the West – as they look to secure an eighth playoff appearance in the last nine years.
Even with the back-to-back losses, Minnesota’s 12-4-1 record (25 points) since Feb. 18 is still tied for third-best in the league since that mark, behind only Washington. The Wild are also 10-3-0 at home this season, and have won eight straight home games (tied for longest in franchise history). Minnesota has not lost at home since January 30th – longest active home win streak in the league.
While this season seems to be lost for the Ducks, and never really was on track from the get-go, reason for optimism does exist in Anaheim in the form of 22-year-old Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras (turned 20 on Saturday) and Jamie Drysdale (turns 19 on April 8).
WHAT: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Monday, March 22, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
DUCKS
Max Comtois – Ryan Getzlaf – Rickard Rakell
Trevor Zegras – Adam Henrique – Troy Terry
Max Jones – Isac Lundeström – Jakob Silfverberg
Derek Grant – Sam Steel – Nicolas Deslauriers
Cam Fowler – Jani Hakanpaa
Josh Manson – Kevin Shattenkirk
Ben Hutton – Jamie Drysdale
Starting goalie: Ryan Miller
WILD
Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello
Zach Parise – Ryan Hartman – Kevin Fiala
Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek – Jordan Greenway
Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino – Nick Bjugstad
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Carson Soucy
Ian Cole – Brad Hunt
Starting goalie: Cam Talbot