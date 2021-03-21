Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Cal Petersen, Los Angeles Kings

The Kings netminder was 3:27 away from his second career shutout when Vegas scored, but LA answered right back en route to a 3-1 win. Cal Petersen made 41 saves, the third time in four starts he faced at least 40 shots on goal.

2. Eeli Tolvanen, Nashville Predators

The Predators rookie had a goal and two assists, including a game-tying tally with 5:45 left in regulation, during their 4-3 shootout win over the Stars. Calle Jarnkrok put home the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout. Tolvanen’s three-point night was the first of his career. According to the NHL, Dan Hamhuis (2004) was the last Nashville rookie to record more than three points in a game.

3. Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils

Blackwood’s 35 saves and Jesper Bratt‘s overtime goal helped secure a weekend split with then Penguins. Bratt’s goal helped New Jersey to a 2-1 win, their third in four games. The game was Blackwood’s third straight win when making at least 35 saves this season.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Bratt’s winner came via a wraparound following a nice sequence in the Pittsburgh zone:

• The Penguins’ lone goal came after a nice sequence of their own, which was finished off by Sidney Crosby:

History being made tonight. Not since the Black Aces have we seen an all-Black line in pro hockey. Herb Carnegie, Ozzie Carnegie & and Manny McIntyre are shining down on @SmithPelly23, @Byfield55 & @AkilThomas tonight. The line already has a goal in the 1st. #History #SoulOnIce pic.twitter.com/ChW5IjfICr — Soul On Ice The Podcast (@SOIThePodcast) March 21, 2021

• It didn’t result in a goal, but good on Filip Forsberg for trying:

This is so freakin' smooth by Filipovic Forsberg pic.twitter.com/mf9XZETSoM — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 22, 2021

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• The Devils are 0-6-0 in the first game of back-to-backs this season. After Sunday’s win, they’re 3-2-1 in the second game of the two-game sets. (AP)

The League-leading @TBLightning edged the Panthers in another tightly-contested game between the intrastate rivals which featured three tying goals. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/A6linYLI5q — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 21, 2021

Anze Kopitar boosted his team-leading totals 8-29—37 – that’s the most points by a @LAKings player through 30 games in a season since 2003-04, when Ziggy Palffy had 38. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JLh9Ukmw92 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 22, 2021

SCORES

Devils 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

Lightning 5, Panthers 3

Kings 3, Golden Knights 1

Predators 4, Stars 3 (SO)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.