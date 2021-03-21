The Buzzer: Petersen shines for Kings; Tolvanen’s three-point night

By Sean LeahyMar 21, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT
cal petersen
Getty Images
THREE STARS

1. Cal Petersen, Los Angeles Kings

The Kings netminder was 3:27 away from his second career shutout when Vegas scored, but LA answered right back en route to a 3-1 win. Cal Petersen made 41 saves, the third time in four starts he faced at least 40 shots on goal.

2. Eeli Tolvanen, Nashville Predators

The Predators rookie had a goal and two assists, including a game-tying tally with 5:45 left in regulation, during their 4-3 shootout win over the Stars. Calle Jarnkrok put home the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout. Tolvanen’s three-point night was the first of his career. According to the NHL, Dan Hamhuis (2004) was the last Nashville rookie to record more than three points in a game.

3. Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils

Blackwood’s 35 saves and Jesper Bratt‘s overtime goal helped secure a weekend split with then Penguins. Bratt’s goal helped New Jersey to a 2-1 win, their third in four games. The game was Blackwood’s third straight win when making at least 35 saves this season.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Bratt’s winner came via a wraparound following a nice sequence in the Pittsburgh zone:

• The Penguins’ lone goal came after a nice sequence of their own, which was finished off by Sidney Crosby:

• It didn’t result in a goal, but good on Filip Forsberg for trying:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• The Devils are 0-6-0 in the first game of back-to-backs this season. After Sunday’s win, they’re 3-2-1 in the second game of the two-game sets. (AP)

SCORES
Devils 2, Penguins 1 (OT)
Lightning 5, Panthers 3
Kings 3, Golden Knights 1
Predators 4, Stars 3 (SO)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.