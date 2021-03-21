Golden Knights-Kings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. Golden Knights-Kings stream coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Vegas won 4-2 on Friday night at LA, for its third regulation win over the Kings this season, these teams will meet for the fourth of eight times this regular season.

On Friday, LA scored consecutive goals to tie the game at two before Vegas scored the game’s final two goals. William Karlsson, who had a false positive COVID-19 test earlier in the day, scored the game-winning goal. Robin Lehner made 23 saves in his first start since Feb. 7 (concussion).

Vegas has won five straight and 11 of 13 to sit atop the West and near the top of the league standings. Only Tampa has a better goal differential than the Golden Knights’ +32. Vegas lead the league in goals against/game (2.21) and have the fifth-best penalty kill (84.9%).

After a 9-6-3 start to the season, LA has dropped eight of its last 11 (3-5-3). In this most recent stretch of losing three of four they’ve average just 1.75 goals/game and are a 9.1% on the power play (1/11).

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

WHERE: STAPLES Center

WHEN: Sunday, March 21, 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Alex Tuch – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Nicolas Roy – Tomas Nosek – Cody Glass

Will Carrier – Keegan Kolesar – Ryan Reaves

Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb – Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague – Dylan Coghlan

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Adrian Kempe – Gabriel Vilardi – Jeff Carter

Carl Grundstrom – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Trevor Moore

Andreas Athanasiou – Blake Lizotte – Matt Luff

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy

Olli Maatta – Sean Walker

Starting goalie: Cal Petersen