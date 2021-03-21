Golden Knights-Kings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. Golden Knights-Kings stream coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After Vegas won 4-2 on Friday night at LA, for its third regulation win over the Kings this season, these teams will meet for the fourth of eight times this regular season.
On Friday, LA scored consecutive goals to tie the game at two before Vegas scored the game’s final two goals. William Karlsson, who had a false positive COVID-19 test earlier in the day, scored the game-winning goal. Robin Lehner made 23 saves in his first start since Feb. 7 (concussion).
Vegas has won five straight and 11 of 13 to sit atop the West and near the top of the league standings. Only Tampa has a better goal differential than the Golden Knights’ +32. Vegas lead the league in goals against/game (2.21) and have the fifth-best penalty kill (84.9%).
After a 9-6-3 start to the season, LA has dropped eight of its last 11 (3-5-3). In this most recent stretch of losing three of four they’ve average just 1.75 goals/game and are a 9.1% on the power play (1/11).
WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
WHERE: STAPLES Center
WHEN: Sunday, March 21, 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko
PROJECTED LINEUPS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Alex Tuch – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Nicolas Roy – Tomas Nosek – Cody Glass
Will Carrier – Keegan Kolesar – Ryan Reaves
Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb – Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague – Dylan Coghlan
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Adrian Kempe – Gabriel Vilardi – Jeff Carter
Carl Grundstrom – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Trevor Moore
Andreas Athanasiou – Blake Lizotte – Matt Luff
Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty
Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy
Olli Maatta – Sean Walker
Starting goalie: Cal Petersen