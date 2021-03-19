Two Bruins games postponed as four players enter COVID-19 protocol

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins’ games against the Sabres and Islanders have been postponed after four players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

The four players’ names will be revealed when the NHL releases its update on Friday evening. As of Thursday, only four players league-wide were in protocol, including Bruins forward Sean Kuraly.

According to the NHL, pending on test results, Boston may be able to practice again as early as next Wednesday, March 24. Make-up dates for the postponed Bruins games will be announced at a later date.

“The Bruins’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” read the statement from the NHL.

Thursday’s Sabres-Bruins game was originally up in the air after both teams canceled their morning skates. A Buffalo staffer and a Bruins player, later revealed to be Kuraly, entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol. The game was played, with Boston coming out on top, 4-1.

Next Tuesday’s game against the Islanders was set to be the first with fans inside TD Garden in Boston. They are currently scheduled play again on March 25.

Overall, there have been 42 games postponed this season, with 37 because of COVID-19 protocol.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.