Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The Blues will host two PWHPA 2021 Dream Gap Tour games on April 11 at Centene Community Ice Center and April 12 at Enterprise Center. [Blues]

• Marc-Andre Fleury has discovered the Fountain of Youth this season in Vegas. [Las Vegas Sun]

• Three reasons to believe the Panthers are true Stanley Cup contenders. [Miami Herald]

• Ben Bishop and Tyler Seguin aren’t close to returning to the Stars. According to Rick Bowness, neither is even close to practicing. [Dallas Morning News]

• Looking at all of the buyers and sellers ahead of next month’s NHL trade deadline. [TSN]

• The Maple Leafs need to figure out their goaltending if the Stanley Cup is to become a reality. [Featurd]

• “This year is unlike any other Dubas will likely experience as a GM, not only because of the ongoing global health crises but because of the nature of the gift-wrapped opportunity. Nothing in the NHL is easy. But given Toronto’s place atop the all-Canadian division, it’s hard to imagine the Leafs will be gifted an easier road to the NHL’s final four anytime soon.” [Toronto Star]

• The injury to Joey Daccord has created more questions than answers about the Senators’ goaltending situation. [Graeme Nichols]

• Rod Brind’Amour’s contract is up after the season and he deserves big extension from the Hurricanes. [WRAL Sports Fan]

• The Canucks’ season has turned around thanks to the play of Thatcher Demko. [Sportsnet]

• What can Wild fans expect from Zach Parise going forward? [Hockey Wilderness]

• Re-tool or teardown? Which direction should Kevyn Adams take the Sabres? [The Score]

• The problems in Philadelphia go well beyond the absence of Matt Niskanen. [Broadstreet Hockey]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.