Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Kevyn Adams on the decision to fire Ralph Krueger: “All I can say is I continue to enjoy doing this job, also in a difficult time. It’s easy to stand here when things are going well. It’s not that easy to stand here right now in this adversity. But I know we are learning and growing as an organization and we will take strength out of this in the future.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• “Patience is a word Sabres fans and Buffalo media don’t want to hear. Adams understands that. He said it was part of the story and it matters. But impatience could compound the Sabres’ problems.” [NHL.com]

• Why adding Mike Gillis to the front office would be a wise move for the Sabres. [Expected Buffalo]

• Why the Islanders should avoid trading for Taylor Hall following the news of Anders Lee being out for the season. [Isles Blog]

• Robin Lehner revealed on Wednesday that a concussion is the reason why he’s been out since Feb. 7. [Review-Journal]

• Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Dylan Holloway (Oilers) are among the top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award. [College Hockey News]

• There’s a strong chance Caufield could join the Canadiens once his season with Wisconsin comes to an end. [NHL.com]

• Kirill Kaprizov, Connor McDavid headline PHT midseason NHL award winners. [PHT]

• NHL surprises and disappointments from the first half. [PHT]

• Nikolaj Ehlers has become one of the NHL’s most underrated players. [Winnipeg Sun]

• The Canucks have added Jimmy Vesey after the winger was claimed on waivers from the Maple Leafs. [Nucks Misconduct]

• A look at Mattias Ekholm‘s stealthy value on the blue line. [NBC Sports Edge]

