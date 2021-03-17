Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Mattias Ekholm is one of the big names who will likely be traded in the next month. What could the Predators bring back in a deal? [Sportsnet]

• The mandatory 14-day quarantine means that Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is looking to make a deal now rather than closer to next month’s trade deadline. [TSN]

• A great read on Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Kaleb Dahlgren and how he’s found peace. [The Score]

• Taking a look into an alternate world where the 2020-21 Golden Knights did not benefit from the Vezina calibre play of Marc-Andre Fleury. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• “For every positive thing that has come from Krueger’s tenure in Buffalo (the improvement of Jake McCabe, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, and Curtis Lazar) there are twice as many reasons why things have gone in the wrong direction.” [Die by the Blade]

• Pekka Rinne should get a statue in Nashville for all he’s done for the Predators’ franchise. [A to Z Nashville Sports]

• The salary cap is going to be flat for a few more seasons, and that’s bad news for future free agents. [Featured]

• Shrewd moves have really started to pay off for the Capitals this season. [Japers’ Rink]

• Belief is growing inside the Minnesota Wild dressing room. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Eighth-grader Aliya Gricius, the starting goalie for the Winona varsity team, made 92 saves during a game last weekend. Her team was defeated 9-0 and outshot 101 to 3. [Bring Me the News]

• On the Devils’ rebuild and what should happen in the future. [All About the Jersey]

• One person happy to see Darryl Sutter back behind an NHL bench? His brother, Brent. [Edmonton Journal]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.