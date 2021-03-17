Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp are joined by special guest Brent Seabrook, who recently called it a career after 15 NHL seasons. The three-time Cup champion with Chicago spoke about a range of topics, including a trip down memory lane to reflect on the Hawks dynasty, their rivalry with Vancouver and the Sedin twins, where his nickname “Biscuits” came from, and how he’s enjoying retirement so far.

1:25-7:15 – Brent on his retirement so far

7:15-9:20 – How Brent got his nickname “Biscuits”

9:20-14:20 – Brent on this year’s Blackhawks

14:20-21:15 – Brent reflects on the Hawks’ dynasty

24:30-27:30 – Stanley Cup odds powered by PointsBet

34:20-36:10 – Cold Brew Check – is Connor McDavid the best player in the NHL?

36:10-39:15 – Brent on the hardest players to defend

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

