Flyers-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
These longtime rivals meet for the fourth of eight meetings this season. On Monday, the Flyers earned a 5-4 overtime win when winger Jakub Voracek knocked down Artemi Panarin‘s attempted chip pass through the neutral zone and took the puck from the blue line in alone on goalie Keith Kinkaid, faking him with the backhand before sliding the puck into the net on his forehand.
Entering this game, both teams sit below the cut line in the East Division in the race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final spot by one point over the Flyers, while the Rangers are six points behind the Bruins. This season, the top-four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.
Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup on Saturday in Boston, after a nine-game absence, recording an assist in 18:45 of ice time. Monday night at MSG, Panarin registered a team-high three points, including his first goal since Feb. 1
[FLYERS-RANGERS PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee
Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny
Jakub Voracek – Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick
Oskar Lindblom – Michael Raffl – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Shayne Gostisbehere – Nate Prosser
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell
Julien Gauthier – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko
Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Kevin Rooney
K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren – Libor Hajek
Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev