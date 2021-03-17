Flyers-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These longtime rivals meet for the fourth of eight meetings this season. On Monday, the Flyers earned a 5-4 overtime win when winger Jakub Voracek knocked down Artemi Panarin‘s attempted chip pass through the neutral zone and took the puck from the blue line in alone on goalie Keith Kinkaid, faking him with the backhand before sliding the puck into the net on his forehand.

Entering this game, both teams sit below the cut line in the East Division in the race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final spot by one point over the Flyers, while the Rangers are six points behind the Bruins. This season, the top-four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup on Saturday in Boston, after a nine-game absence, recording an assist in 18:45 of ice time. Monday night at MSG, Panarin registered a team-high three points, including his first goal since Feb. 1

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny

Jakub Voracek – Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick

Oskar Lindblom – Michael Raffl – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Shayne Gostisbehere – Nate Prosser

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

RANGERS

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell

Julien Gauthier – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko

Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Kevin Rooney

K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren – Libor Hajek

Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev