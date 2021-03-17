Flyers-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyMar 17, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These longtime rivals meet for the fourth of eight meetings this season. On Monday, the Flyers earned a 5-4 overtime win when winger Jakub Voracek knocked down Artemi Panarin‘s attempted chip pass through the neutral zone and took the puck from the blue line in alone on goalie Keith Kinkaid, faking him with the backhand before sliding the puck into the net on his forehand.

Entering this game, both teams sit below the cut line in the East Division in the race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final spot by one point over the Flyers, while the Rangers are six points behind the Bruins. This season, the top-four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup on Saturday in Boston, after a nine-game absence, recording an assist in 18:45 of ice time. Monday night at MSG, Panarin registered a team-high three points, including his first goal since Feb. 1

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
James van RiemsdykSean CouturierJoel Farabee
Scott LaughtonKevin HayesTravis Konecny
Jakub Voracek – Claude GirouxNolan Patrick
Oskar LindblomMichael RafflNicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan ProvorovJustin Braun
Travis SanheimPhilippe Myers
Shayne GostisbehereNate Prosser

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

RANGERS
Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadAlexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin – Ryan StromeColin Blackwell
Julien GauthierFilip ChytilKaapo Kakko
Brendan LemieuxBrett HowdenKevin Rooney

K'Andre MillerJacob Trouba
Ryan LindgrenLibor Hajek
Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

