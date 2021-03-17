Flames-Oilers stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMar 17, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Flames-Oilers stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The “Battle of Alberta” heats up again as Edmonton travels to Calgary for the sixth meeting this season: The second game of this two game series takes place Wednesday night as Calgary will look to sweep the series after defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Monday.

Calgary enters this game on a three-game home win streak. This is tied for their longest win streak all season and is their longest home win streak of the season. Edmonton enters this game after back-to-back losses, which ended their four-game win streak.

Connor McDavid leads the League in points with 53 in 31 games play. The last players to record 100 points in 56 or fewer games were Mario Lemieux (38 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (52 GP) in 1995-96. McDavid (1st) and Leon Draisaitl (2nd) are the top two players in the NHL this season for points

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames
WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome
WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Oilers stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES
Matthew TkachukElias LindholmDillon Dube
Johnny GaudreauSean MonahanBrett Ritchie
Milan LucicMikael BacklundAndrew Mangiapane
Sam BennettDerek RyanJosh Leivo

Mark GiordanoRasmus Andersson
Noah HanifinChris Tanev
Juuso ValimakiOliver Kylington

Starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

OILERS
Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Kailer Yamamoto
Tyler EnnisRyan Nugent-HopkinsJesse Puljujarvi
James NealGaetan HaasAlex Chiasson
Patrick RussellDevin ShoreJosh Archibald

Darnell NurseTyson Barrie
William LagessonAdam Larsson
Kris RussellEthan Bear

Starting goalie: Mike Smith

