Flames-Oilers stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

The “Battle of Alberta” heats up again as Edmonton travels to Calgary for the sixth meeting this season: The second game of this two game series takes place Wednesday night as Calgary will look to sweep the series after defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Monday.

Calgary enters this game on a three-game home win streak. This is tied for their longest win streak all season and is their longest home win streak of the season. Edmonton enters this game after back-to-back losses, which ended their four-game win streak.

Connor McDavid leads the League in points with 53 in 31 games play. The last players to record 100 points in 56 or fewer games were Mario Lemieux (38 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (52 GP) in 1995-96. McDavid (1st) and Leon Draisaitl (2nd) are the top two players in the NHL this season for points

WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Oilers stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES

Matthew Tkachuk – Elias Lindholm – Dillon Dube

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Brett Ritchie

Milan Lucic – Mikael Backlund – Andrew Mangiapane

Sam Bennett – Derek Ryan – Josh Leivo

Mark Giordano – Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin – Chris Tanev

Juuso Valimaki – Oliver Kylington

Starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

OILERS

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Kailer Yamamoto

Tyler Ennis – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jesse Puljujarvi

James Neal – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson

Patrick Russell – Devin Shore – Josh Archibald

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

William Lagesson – Adam Larsson

Kris Russell – Ethan Bear

Starting goalie: Mike Smith