Flames-Oilers stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Flames-Oilers stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The “Battle of Alberta” heats up again as Edmonton travels to Calgary for the sixth meeting this season: The second game of this two game series takes place Wednesday night as Calgary will look to sweep the series after defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Monday.
Calgary enters this game on a three-game home win streak. This is tied for their longest win streak all season and is their longest home win streak of the season. Edmonton enters this game after back-to-back losses, which ended their four-game win streak.
Connor McDavid leads the League in points with 53 in 31 games play. The last players to record 100 points in 56 or fewer games were Mario Lemieux (38 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (52 GP) in 1995-96. McDavid (1st) and Leon Draisaitl (2nd) are the top two players in the NHL this season for points
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames
WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome
WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Oilers stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLAMES
Matthew Tkachuk – Elias Lindholm – Dillon Dube
Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Brett Ritchie
Milan Lucic – Mikael Backlund – Andrew Mangiapane
Sam Bennett – Derek Ryan – Josh Leivo
Mark Giordano – Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin – Chris Tanev
Juuso Valimaki – Oliver Kylington
Starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom
OILERS
Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Kailer Yamamoto
Tyler Ennis – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jesse Puljujarvi
James Neal – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson
Patrick Russell – Devin Shore – Josh Archibald
Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie
William Lagesson – Adam Larsson
Kris Russell – Ethan Bear
Starting goalie: Mike Smith