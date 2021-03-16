Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taylor Hall left Tuesday’s Sabres – Devils game after a Colin Miller shot hit Hall in the face. But, at the moment, it’s not all bad news for Hall and the Sabres.

As you can see in the video above, the puck hit Taylor Hall in the jaw/mouth area, and he immediately left the ice. Remarkably, Hall was able to return to the Sabres – Devils game on Tuesday.

Hall’s former teammate Nico Hischier already missed quite some time, and will be out three more weeks after a puck caught him up high.

At the moment, it seems like Hall might have avoided a serious injury. That said, there’s a chance Hall might eventually have a setback. Sometimes a player might eventually detect symptoms after the adrenaline wears off. Even someone like Zdeno Chara‘s eventually missed time after taking a puck to the face.

First and foremost, the Sabres must monitor Taylor Hall’s health.

They also might want to consider the future, though. As much as they want to dig out of “a very deep, dark place,” their 2020-21 season is probably as good as cooked. Focusing on the future is smarter whether the Sabres eventually re-sign Taylor Hall, or if they decide to move him at the trade deadline.

A significant injury would derail that, so risking re-injury would be extra foolish.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.