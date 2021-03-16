Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• We’re looking at a very different Calgary Flames team under Darryl Sutter. [Sportsnet]

• “The players have quit on you. The GM is frozen in place and the owners are either too cheap, too ignorant or too arrogant to bring anyone into this organization who has a shred of knowledge on how to succeed in the NHL.” [Buffalo News]

• The NWHL has released rosters for the upcoming Isobel Cup Playoffs in Boston. The two semifinals and final will be played March 26-27 and air live on NBCSN and will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. [The Ice Garden]

• Vitek Vanecek has been a nice surprise this season for the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• A look at the best off-season acquisitions. [NBC Sports Edge]

• NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes, Islanders climb rankings with winning streaks. [PHT]

• Contender or pretender: It is time to take notice of the Wild. [PHT]

• The Red Wings would really benefit right now if Anthony Mantha decided to start heating up. [Detroit News]

• There currently is no timetable for Elias Pettersson to return to the Canucks’ lineup. [Pass it to Bulis]

• As the NHL trade deadline approached, the Blue Jackets and Ducks could soon be sellers. [Spector’s Hockey]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.