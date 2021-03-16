NHL Horoscopes Week 10: Welcome to Aries season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week is the beginning of Aries season, a time for chaos but not in an organized way, more in a like, punch you in the face way. The caps lock of the zodiac signs, the REDBLACKS of this all, if you will.

That’s sure to shake things up in the NHL, especially with a trio of Aries teams that are all so radically different. Mercury leaves Aquarius too, so the weirdos will just have Saturn and Jupiter for a stretch.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 53 points, 36 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 21 goals (Virgo)

Trent Frederic: 53 PIM (Aquarius)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .934 Save % (Cancer)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Libra Jake DeBrusk hasn’t been able to find offensive consistency.

Horoscope: The waxing moon is viewed as a time for new opportunities. This week, it enters Taurus on Thursday. Perhaps there’s some good news ahead.

Do: Defensive depth Don’t: Too much pressure on the backup goalies

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

Scorpio Jack Eichel being out for the “foreseeable future” is bad news!

Horoscope: Like honestly what is there to say.

Do: Win a game maybe Don’t: Any of this

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

Capricorn T.J. Oshie is leading a strong Capitals power play.

Horoscope: The Taurus moon is for stability, something the Capitals are pretty good at already.

Do: Power play Don’t: Take hits to depth

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Sagittarius defenseman Adam Fox has been the best Rangers blueliner.

Horoscope: Say goodbye to the Aquarius Mercury, an absolute unit of a cycle. The Rangers will have to force their own creativity.

Do: Rebounds Don’t: Over do it

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The age of Aquarius looks good on the Isles.

Horoscope: Let’s see how they do after this Mercury exit. There could be a change in the feel around them.

Do: What’s been working Don’t: Ignore slow offense

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Capricorn Nico Hischier‘s absence has been killer for the Devils.

Horoscope: Another week where the stars leave the Devils primarily on their own.

Do: Mackenzie Blackwood Don’t: Lose defensive edge

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

Gemini goalie Carter Hart continues to falter.

Horoscope: The Flyers might need some of that Taurus new beginnings energy in net.

Do: James van Riemsdyk Don’t: Overreact in net, honestly

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Sagittarius Cody Ceci that’s it that’s the tweet.

Horoscope: Things seem to be going real well for the Penguins. Perhaps just glad to be away from Aquarius season.

Do: Crosby and Malkin Don’t: Ignore defensive issues

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Scorpio Filip Hronek is the leading scorer. He’s a defenseman.

Horoscope: Well Mercury is out of Aquarius, but the Red Wings need more help than that.

Do: Offense Don’t: Ignore special teams

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

It’s not shocking the Lightning are the best team in hockey.

Horoscope: Nikita Kucherov is a Cancer just mentioning that for no reason.

Do: Push the pace Don’t: Salary cap apparently

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

Capricorn Patric Hornqvist is playing some of his best hockey.

Horoscope: The Panthers just keep rolling. Basking in the Pisces new moon energy is going to feed into their strength even more.

Do: Barkov Selke szn Don’t: Suddenly remember you are the Florida Panthers

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

They sure are playing like Cup contenders.

Horoscope: Mars enters Cancer in April, right when the Hurricanes will be making a final push. Something to keep an eye on.

Do: Best players being best players Don’t: Overexert goalies

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

Leo Filip Forsberg is like the only playing producing.

Horoscope: The Gemini Predators need to rebuild like yesterday.

Do: Rebuild! Don’t: Not rebuild!

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

Oddly enough, it’s been veteran Cancer Joe Pavelski pacing the Stars on offense.

Horoscope: Capricorn goalie Jake Oettinger has been fantastic, maybe he can help turn things around.

Do: Awesome reverse retro jerseys Don’t: Spiral

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Taurus Kevin Lankinen has continued to surprise in net.

Horoscope: Aries season begins late this week. It’s time to shine.

Do: Top line Don’t: Falter late

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Aries Patrik Laine has been a mixed bag thus far in Columbus.

Horoscope: Perhaps the Jackets will look to make some trades. They probably should.

Do: Ch ch ch ch changes Don’t: Decide to just keep everyone and not progress

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

The Kirill Kaprizov show is still in town.

Horoscope: Feels like the Wild are straight up vibing regardless of what the cosmic signs say.

Do: Continue to be a genuine joy Don’t: Suddenly drop off

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Sagittarius Vladimir Tarasenko has been a welcome return.

Horoscope: The Sun turning to its fire sign Aries right as the Blues offense starts to click feels like a good sign.

Do: Scorers Don’t: Let teams sneak up

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Taurus goalie Darcy Kuemper missing time makes things rough.

Horoscope: Last week’s win over the Avs was a great example of creating your own energy, something Leos face right now.

Do: Consistent scoring Don’t: Goalie woes

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Leo Evander Kane leads the Sharks in points.

Horoscope: Can Aries season save the Sharks?

Do: Focus on the future Don’t: Have any hesitation to move on

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Taurus Mark Stone is continuing to be a dominant factor on the ice.

Horoscope: The Golden Knights continue to role, and probably will for a long time yet.

Do: Mark Stone Don’t: Assume the goalie situation is over

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Well it’s not working.

Horoscope: Maybe the new Mercury cycle will save them? Probably not.

Do: Young players Don’t: Hesitate to rebuild

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Perhaps the dream is over.

Horoscope: There’s a Libra full moon at the end of the month. Perhaps that will revitalize some energy.

Do: Anze Kopitar Don’t: Forget progress

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Scorpio Mikko Rantanen has been a needed consistent presence.

Horoscope: There’s a lot of hype around the Avs making some deadline moves, perhaps in net. Scorpios, much like Leos, need to create their own energy right now.

Do: Stay healthy Don’t: Make a move just for the sake of it

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Sagittarius goalie Thatcher Demko is starting to play more consistent.

Horoscope: It’s too late, yeah, it’s too late.

Do: Keep developing Demko Don’t: Ignore defensive issues

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Leo Darryl Sutter is still just getting started, back with his old team again.

Horoscope: Brutal Pisces season for the Flames. Really feels like there’s not too much there.

Do: Try any momentum Don’t: Lay all the issues on coaching

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid is also the most obvious Capricorn NHL guy though, right?

Horoscope: The upcoming full moon should be fun for the Oilers, who are up and down much like everyone in the North.

Do: Offensive progress Don’t: Forget the little things

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois is doing well with the transition.

Horoscope: Sure feels like the Jets could have a really enjoyable Aries season.

Do: Offensive surge Don’t: Lose important points

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Capricorn Tim Stützle is having an elite rookie season.

Horoscope: Yes, haha, yes, haha.

Do: Sickos Don’t: Ignore the vibes

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Taurus Tyler Toffoli has been one of the only consistent players in the lineup.

Horoscope: Ben Chiarot‘s injury is a huge bummer. Feels like the Habs can just go downhill really fast if they don’t create some of their own momentum.

Do: Any energy Don’t: Panic

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

If you don’t believe in astrology explain how the Leafs are peak indescisive Gemini.

Horoscope: Much like all Geminis, the Leafs have no idea who they want to be.

Do: Consistency, perhaps Don’t: Let worse teams bring you down

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.