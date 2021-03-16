Bruins-Penguins stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Bruins-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Monday, the Penguins extended their win streak to a season-high six games. Over its last 14 games, Pittsburgh has a record of 11-3-0.

In Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win over Boston, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin had a power play goal with an assist. In doing so, Malkin became the fifth active NHL player with at least 1,100 points and required the second-fewest games to do so. He’s also the third Penguins player ever to reach that mark, joining Mario Lemieux (1,723) and Sidney Crosby (1,292).

Malkin also joined Alex Ovechkin (1,299) and Sergei Fedorov (1,179) as the only Russian-born players in league history to reach this milestone.

The Bruins have dropped four of their last five games (1-3-1). Entering Tuesday’s clash with Pittsburgh, the Bruins currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division by just one point over Philadelphia, which beat the Rangers on Monday night.

The Bruins were without No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask for the fourth straight game as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury. Rask last played on March 7 in a 1-0 loss to New Jersey. Rask did, however, travel with the team to Pittsburgh and was on the ice with the taxi squad following Monday’s morning skate. Jaroslav Halak started his fourth consecutive game Monday night, stopping 22 of 25 shots in defeat.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN^ (^Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Oskar Steen

Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Karson Kuhlman

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril – Connor Clifton

Jarred Tinordi – Steven Kampfer

Starting goalie: Dan Vladar

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Evan Rodrigues – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Colton Sceviour – Mark Jankowski – Anthony Angello

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Mike Matheson – Cody Ceci

Marcus Pettersson – Chad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith