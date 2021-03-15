Flyers-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These longtime rivals meet for the third of eight meetings this season, after splitting the first two in Philadelphia back in February. On Feb. 18, the Rangers scored a 3-2 shootout victory after Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin converted their attempts, while goalie Alexandar Georgiev turned away Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk to end the game. Six days later, van Riemsdyk and three other Flyers netted goals, while team captain Claude Giroux had three assists in a 4-3 Philly win.

On Saturday, Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 20. The 29-year-old center registered an assist in 18:45 of ice time in the Rangers’ 4-0 win at Boston.

Entering this game, both teams sit below the cut line in the East Division in the race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final spot by three points over the Flyers, while the Rangers are seven points behind the Bruins. This season, the top-four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

The Flyers head to New York after being swept in a two-game series by Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. After losing a 5-3 decision on Thursday, Philadelphia was bested again on Saturday, 5-4, despite a third-period rally with goals by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and team captain Claude Giroux to the cut the Washington lead to one goal. The Flyers have now lost five of their last seven games (2-5-0). Three of those losses have come against the Capitals.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Brian Boucher

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny

Jakub Voracek – Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick

Oskar Lindblom – Andy Andreoff – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Shayne Gostisbehere – Nate Prosser

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

RANGERS

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell

Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko

Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Phil Di Giuseppe

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Keith Kinkaid