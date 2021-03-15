Flyers-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
These longtime rivals meet for the third of eight meetings this season, after splitting the first two in Philadelphia back in February. On Feb. 18, the Rangers scored a 3-2 shootout victory after Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin converted their attempts, while goalie Alexandar Georgiev turned away Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk to end the game. Six days later, van Riemsdyk and three other Flyers netted goals, while team captain Claude Giroux had three assists in a 4-3 Philly win.
On Saturday, Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 20. The 29-year-old center registered an assist in 18:45 of ice time in the Rangers’ 4-0 win at Boston.
Entering this game, both teams sit below the cut line in the East Division in the race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final spot by three points over the Flyers, while the Rangers are seven points behind the Bruins. This season, the top-four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.
The Flyers head to New York after being swept in a two-game series by Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. After losing a 5-3 decision on Thursday, Philadelphia was bested again on Saturday, 5-4, despite a third-period rally with goals by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and team captain Claude Giroux to the cut the Washington lead to one goal. The Flyers have now lost five of their last seven games (2-5-0). Three of those losses have come against the Capitals.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee
Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny
Jakub Voracek – Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick
Oskar Lindblom – Andy Andreoff – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Shayne Gostisbehere – Nate Prosser
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell
Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko
Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Phil Di Giuseppe
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba
Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Keith Kinkaid