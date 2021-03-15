Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot out 6 to 8 weeks after hand surgery

Associated PressMar 15, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot could miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery Monday for a fractured hand.

The operation was at Montreal General Hospital and he is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the team said before Monday’s game in Winnipeg.

Chiarot was hurt last Wednesday when he fought Canucks forward J.T. Miller in the first period of Montreal’s 5-1 win. Both players drew five-minute penalties and Chiarot did not return to the game.

Chiarot has one goal and four assists in 25 games. Last year, he had career-high 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 69 regular-season games.

More NHL news

Wild
Contender or pretender: It is time to take notice of the Wild
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes, Islanders climb rankings with winning streaks
Flyers face tough trade deadline questions with season looking murky
Flyers face tough trade deadline questions with season looking murky