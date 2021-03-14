Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars

1. Kieffer Bellows, New York Islanders. With Anders Lee out of the lineup due to injury there was an opportunity for Bellows to get a look on the Islanders’ top line. He took advantage of it on Saturday. Bellows scored two goals within five minutes early in the third period to help the Islanders get a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. That win extends the Islanders winning streak to eight games and keeps them in sole possession of first place in the East Division.

2. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers. The Panthers remain one of the biggest surprise stories in the NHL this season and were 4-2 winners on Saturday night to reach the 40-point mark in only their 27th game. That has them in a tie for first place with the Tampa Bay Lightning (though the Panthers have played one extra game). Barkov has been a huge part of their success all season and that continued on Saturday with a three-point effort, including two goals. He has 11 goals and 31 total points in 27 games this season.

3. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. He really should be in the MVP discussion this season. Stone is one of the league’s elite two-way players and is on some kind of a run right now. His two-goal effort in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night helped them extend their lead in the West Division and extended his current point streak to seven consecutive games. He has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during that stretch.

Other Notable Performances From Saturday

• Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 716 in the Washington Capitals’ 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers to move to within one goal of Phil Esposito for sixth place on the all-time list. Read more about the Flyers’ struggles here.

• Jake Guentzel scored a power play goal and Casey DeSmith stopped all 24 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season to help the Pittsburgh Penguins extend their winning streak with a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres, continuing to gain ground in the East Division.

• Keith Kinkaid stopped all 18 shots to shut out the Boston Bruins, while Artemi Panarin recorded a point in his return to the lineup for the New York Rangers. The Rangers were 4-0 winners.

• Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson, Blake Coleman, and Erik Cernak all had two points for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators. The Lightning raised their 2020 Stanley Cup banner before the game. Read all about that right here.

• The Winnipeg Jets are making the North Division race interesting after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time in three games.

• Sean Monahan scores two goals for the Calgary Flames in a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens to get another win for coach Darryl Sutter.

• Evander Kane scored his 11th goal of the season to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks.

• Thatcher Demko stopped 34 out of 35 shots to continue his recent strong play to help the Vancouver Canucks get a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. He has a 5-1-0 record and a .952 save percentage in his past six starts.

Highlights Of The Day

Zach Werenski scores in overtime to help the Columbus Blue Jackets get a much needed win over the Dallas Stars.

Tyler Johnson opens the scoring for the Tampa Bay Lightning while falling to the ice.

This Vancouver Canucks goal is pure chaos and helped them get a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Read more about that goal here.

Scores

New York Rangers 4, Boston Bruins 0

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)

Calgary Flames 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Buffalo Sabres 0

New York Islanders 3, New Jersey Devils 2

Washington Capitals 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Nashville Predators 3

Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Winnipeg Jets 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Vegas Golden Knights 5, St. Louis Blues 1

San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

Vancouver Canucks 2, Edmonton Oilers 1

