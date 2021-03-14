Avalanche-Kings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMar 14, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. Avalanche-Kings stream coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

As the league’s truncated 56-game season nears its halfway point, the playoff picture begins to take shape. The Avalanche – among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup (+800) – currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division by four points over the visiting Kings. Sunday will be the fourth of eight meetings this season between these clubs. Colorado is 2-1-0 through the first three games.

On Friday night, Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped all 18 shots he faced, leading them to a 2-0 victory over the Kings. This was Grubauer’s career-high fourth shutout this year, which is tied with Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury for the most in the NHL this season.

Colorado, which forged a 46-14 advantage in shots against Arizona on Wednesday, outshot LA by a 46-18 margin on Friday. The Avalanche became the first team to outshoot opponents by a combined margin of 60 or more shots across any two regular-season games since 1990-91, when the Flames (Feb. 21-23, 1991) and Bruins (March 21-23, 1991) each did so.

In a precautionary move, the Kings cancelled their team practice Saturday. Todd McLellan spoke with media and said that while he does not believe it to be COVID-related, there is an “illness” that is spreading around the group a bit. In lieu of a team skate, the Kings are keeping players away from one another, to help reduce risks of a potential increased spread.

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Ball Arena
WHEN: Sunday, March 14, 5:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS
Adrian KempeAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Andreas AthanasiouGabriel VilardiJeff Carter
Carl GrundstromBlake LizotteTrevor Moore
Austin WagnerMike AmadioMatt Luff

Mike Anderson – Drew Doughty
Tobias BjornfotMatt Roy
Kurtis MacDermidSean Walker

Starting goalie: Cal Petersen

AVALANCHE
Gabriel LandeskogNathan MacKinnonMikko Rantanen
Brandon SaadNazem KadriAndre Burakovsky
Valeri NichushkinTyson JostJoonas Donskoi
Matt CalvertPierre-Edouard BellemareLogan O'Connor

Jacob MacDonaldSamuel Girard
Ryan GravesDevon Toews
Daniel RenoufGreg Pateryn

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

