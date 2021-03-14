Avalanche-Kings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. Avalanche-Kings stream coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

As the league’s truncated 56-game season nears its halfway point, the playoff picture begins to take shape. The Avalanche – among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup (+800) – currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division by four points over the visiting Kings. Sunday will be the fourth of eight meetings this season between these clubs. Colorado is 2-1-0 through the first three games.

On Friday night, Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped all 18 shots he faced, leading them to a 2-0 victory over the Kings. This was Grubauer’s career-high fourth shutout this year, which is tied with Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury for the most in the NHL this season.

Colorado, which forged a 46-14 advantage in shots against Arizona on Wednesday, outshot LA by a 46-18 margin on Friday. The Avalanche became the first team to outshoot opponents by a combined margin of 60 or more shots across any two regular-season games since 1990-91, when the Flames (Feb. 21-23, 1991) and Bruins (March 21-23, 1991) each did so.

In a precautionary move, the Kings cancelled their team practice Saturday. Todd McLellan spoke with media and said that while he does not believe it to be COVID-related, there is an “illness” that is spreading around the group a bit. In lieu of a team skate, the Kings are keeping players away from one another, to help reduce risks of a potential increased spread.

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Sunday, March 14, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS

Adrian Kempe – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Andreas Athanasiou – Gabriel Vilardi – Jeff Carter

Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Moore

Austin Wagner – Mike Amadio – Matt Luff

Mike Anderson – Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy

Kurtis MacDermid – Sean Walker

Starting goalie: Cal Petersen

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Saad – Nazem Kadri – Andre Burakovsky

Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi

Matt Calvert – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Logan O'Connor

Jacob MacDonald – Samuel Girard

Ryan Graves – Devon Toews

Daniel Renouf – Greg Pateryn

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer