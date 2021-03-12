Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Don’t expect the current division alignment to continue beyond this season, says NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We’ve been doing a lot of polling of the fans and in that research what we’re finding is two-thirds of our fans enjoyed what we did this year and about two-thirds of the fans think that we should go back to what we have had more traditionally,” he said. [NHL.com]

• Get used to seeing helmet ads in the NHL. Bettman said on Thursday they’re likely here to stay. [Sportslogos.net]

• If the Sabres do end up trading Jack Eichel, history tells us that they’re going to end up losing that deal. [Gotham Sports]

• Carter Hart is trying to find his game again, which would really benefit the Flyers right now. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Jeff Petry and Joel Edmundson have been a formidable pairing for the Canadiens this season. [TSN]

• Before making any roster-changing moves, the Bruins are dealing with personnel from within. [Bruins Daily]

• Taking a good look at the current setup of the Oilers’ defense. [Oilers Nation]

• Are the Rangers currently in a position to trend toward being a Stanley Cup contender? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• “An Alberta man is facing nearly two dozen charges after he allegedly defrauded more than $1.7 million from several people by claiming he was partners with NHL players.” [CP24]

• Auston Matthews can’t stop coming up big for the Maple Leafs and Jaroslav Halak has been solid with Tuukka Rask out. [Rotoworld]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.