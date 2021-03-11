PHT Morning Skate: The fun Hurricanes; Wild and the trade deadline

By Sean LeahyMar 11, 2021, 9:20 AM EST
• If there is a team that knows how to make playing through a pandemic fun, it’s the Hurricanes. [News and Observer]

Frederik Andersen needs to be even better the rest of this season if the Maple Leafs are to reach their ultimate goal. [Leafs Nation]

• The Maple Leafs’ third line has been impactful this season. [Rotoworld]

• Why it will likely be a quiet trade deadline for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• If the Bruins are going to help their offense, they may have to look outside their roster. [NBC Sports Boston]

• The Blue Jackets are falling out of the playoff race. Should they aim for the postseason or begin eyeing the draft lottery? [1st Ohio Battery]

• Alex Burrows has been instrumental in helping improve the Canadiens power play. [Sportsnet]

Carter Hart has taken a step back, and the Flyers need him more than ever. [The Hockey News]

• A new head coach means a fresh start for Sam Bennett and the Flames. [TSN]

Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin are back together again, and that’s good news for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• It’s not been easy for the Capitals this season while playing ahead in games. [Japers’ Rink]

