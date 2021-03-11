Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• If there is a team that knows how to make playing through a pandemic fun, it’s the Hurricanes. [News and Observer]

• Frederik Andersen needs to be even better the rest of this season if the Maple Leafs are to reach their ultimate goal. [Leafs Nation]

• The Maple Leafs’ third line has been impactful this season. [Rotoworld]

• Why it will likely be a quiet trade deadline for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• If the Bruins are going to help their offense, they may have to look outside their roster. [NBC Sports Boston]

• The Blue Jackets are falling out of the playoff race. Should they aim for the postseason or begin eyeing the draft lottery? [1st Ohio Battery]

NHL outdoor game at Carter-Finley didn’t happen this season. We know why. So @999TheFan decided to have an “NHL 94 Winter Classic” at Carter-Finley instead. We gave 2 listeners a chance to play the Sega Genesis classic on the stadium video board from the 50-yard line. pic.twitter.com/DKjijDXZ9i — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 10, 2021

• Alex Burrows has been instrumental in helping improve the Canadiens power play. [Sportsnet]

• Carter Hart has taken a step back, and the Flyers need him more than ever. [The Hockey News]

• A new head coach means a fresh start for Sam Bennett and the Flames. [TSN]

• Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin are back together again, and that’s good news for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• It’s not been easy for the Capitals this season while playing ahead in games. [Japers’ Rink]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.