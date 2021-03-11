Marc-Andre Fleury placed on NHL COVID-19 protocols list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marc-Andre Fleury has been added to the NHL COVID-19 protocols list. The Golden Knights goaltender was one of five players listed Thursday, along with Edmonton’s Kyle Turris, LA’s Cal Petersen, New Jersey’s Will Butcher, and San Jose’s Marcus Sorensen.

Being placed on the COVID-19 protocols list doesn’t mean that Fleury tested positive for the virus.

From the NHL:

Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

Fleury was in net during Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Wild. Vegas is set to play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday in St. Louis. With Lehner out, Fleury has started all but one of the Golden Knights’ last 14 games.

This puts the Golden Knights in a tough spot goaltending-wise if Fleury has to miss any games. Robin Lehner is working his way back from injury and began a conditioning stint with AHL Henderson this week. There’s a chance he’s back by the weekend, but if not then Logan Thompson, who served as Fleury’s backup Wednesday, and Oscar Dansk will handle the duties.

Thompson and Dansk have played a combined seven NHL games in their careers.

As has been the case all season, the Golden Knights or the NHL will not provide information as to when Fleury might return.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.