Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will be back Wednesday night against Arizona after missing three games with an upper-body injury. “This is one of the top players in the world, and he’s our on-ice leader and we need him,” said head coach Jared Bednar. “We need that offensive punch.” [Avalanche]

• Should the NHL keep the 2020 draft in July or push it back to the fall? [The Score]

• The first Flames practice with Darryl Sutter on the ice saw a 35-minute bag skate. [TSN]

• An upper-body injury will keep Elias Pettersson out of the Canucks’ lineup for another week. [Canucks Army]

• Looking at Dougie Hamilton and if he has a future in Carolina. [Canes and Coffee]

• Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Jake DeBrusk, who was scratched Tuesday night: “We’re not getting the effort we require.” [NBC Sports Boston]

• If the Maple Leafs are going to have Stanley Cup dreams, they need a fully healthy Auston Matthews. [Sportsnet]

• Barry Trotz on reaching the 1,700 games coached milestone: “It means that I’m old.” [NHL.com]

• Dallas Eakins gets the vote of confidence from Ducks GM Bob Murray. [OC Register]

• Seth Jarvis and Ryan Suzuki are just a few OHL prospects flourishing this season in the AHL. [Rotoworld]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.