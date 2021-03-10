Our Line Starts podcast: Sinking Sabres; Walter Gretzky’s impact

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Dominic Moore recap Hockey Day in America. They try to solve the mystery behind the struggling Sabres and discuss the impact that Darryl Sutter will have on the Calgary Flames. Plus, they reveal their picks for the best U.S.-born player in hockey history.
Start-7:00 – Hockey Day in America recap
7:00-15:45 – What is wrong with the Buffalo Sabres?
15:45-20:10 – Calgary Flames hire Darryl Sutter
20:10-24:45 – Central Division odds presented by PointsBet
24:45-27:40 – Cold Brew Check – Best U.S.-born hockey player of all-time
27:40-End – Walter Gretzky’s lasting impact on the hockey world
