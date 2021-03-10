Our Line Starts podcast: Sinking Sabres; Walter Gretzky’s impact

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Dominic Moore recap Hockey Day in America. They try to solve the mystery behind the struggling Sabres and discuss the impact that Darryl Sutter will have on the Calgary Flames. Plus, they reveal their picks for the best U.S.-born player in hockey history.

Start-7:00 – Hockey Day in America recap

7:00-15:45 – What is wrong with the Buffalo Sabres?

15:45-20:10 – Calgary Flames hire Darryl Sutter

20:10-24:45 – Central Division odds presented by PointsBet

24:45-27:40 – Cold Brew Check – Best U.S.-born hockey player of all-time

27:40-End – Walter Gretzky’s lasting impact on the hockey world

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports