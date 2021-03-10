Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars

1. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars. The Stars offense came through in a big way on Tuesday night in a 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The big impact player for them in that game was Robertson as his line came dominated the Blackhawks while he finished with four assists in the win. Read all about the Stars’ big win and what it means for their playoff chances here.

2. Jakub Vrana, Washington Capitals. This could have been an ugly game for the Capitals. They took the third period off and allowed a 4-1 lead to slip away, sending their game against the New Jersey Devils to overtime. It was there that Vrana came through to score his second goal of the game and give the Capitals an important 5-4 win. Given how tight the East Division is and how wild Tuesday’s slate of games turned out to be getting that extra point is huge. Read all about Tuesday’s East Division action here.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers. Here is a significant development for the Panthers — Bobrovsky is starting to turn his season around. After a disappointing debut season and miserable start to this season it was starting to look like the Panthers were going to be really regretting this contract. Him getting back on track was always going to be a significant development in their season, and it might be starting to happen. He stopped 40 shots against his former team on Tuesday night to lift Florida to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has been outstanding over his past few starts.

More Notable Performances On Tuesday

• Tristan Jarry came through for the Penguins in a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers by making some huge saves late. Read more about that game here.

• Blake Coleman scored in overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings.

• Jordan Staal helped the Carolina Hurricanes keep pace with Tampa Bay by scoring an overtime goal of his own.

• The New York Islanders winning streak reaches six games thanks to a shootout win over Boston.

• Philadelphia rallied from a pair of two goal deficits to push the Buffalo Sabres to their eighth consecutive defeat. Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game late.

• Auston Matthews scored his 20th goal of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but that was not enough to help them avoid their third consecutive defeat.

Highlights Of The Night

Jarry’s two best saves of the night came late in the third period to protect what was at the time a one-goal lead.

Roope Hintz scores a beauty of a goal for the Dallas Stars. He might have a future in baseball as well as hockey.

Vrana’s overtime winner.

Awesome goal here from Winnipeg Jets’ Mason Appleton.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New York Rangers 2

New York Islanders 2, Boston Bruins 1 (SO)

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (SO)

Washington Capitals 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Nashville Predators 2 (OT)

Florida Panthers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Winnipeg Jets 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit Red Wings 3 (OT)

Dallas Stars 6, Chicago Blackhawks 1

