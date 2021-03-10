Golden Knights-Wild stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two of the top-three teams in the highly competitive West Division wrap up a two-game series in Saint Paul. On Monday night, Minnesota blanked Vegas, 2-0, to halt the Golden Knights’ six-game win streak. Despite the loss, Vegas still leads the West, while Minnesota is four points off the lead. The top-six teams in the West are separated by seven points.

Wild rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen turned aside all 26 shots he faced to earn his first-career shutout. Kahkonen (7-0-0 since Feb. 18), who already owns the longest win streak by a rookie goaltender in Wild history, extended his run to seven games – tied for longest by any netminder this season (Andrei Vasilevskiy won his seventh straight game on Tuesday).

Not to be outdone by goalie Kahkonen, but fellow rookie Kirill Kaprizov is putting together a pretty impressive season as well. The 23-year-old Russian winger leads the Wild in both assists (13 – tied with Jordan Greenway) and points (19).

Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury continued his stellar play Monday night as Vegas began a two-game set with Minnesota. In a losing effort, Fleury allowed just one goal on 21 shots. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts this season. Fleury currently leads the NHL in goals against average (1.57), save percentage (.943) and shutouts (4).

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Alex Tuch

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Nicolas Roy – Cody Glass – Keegan Kolesar

Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves

Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Nick Holden – Dylan Coghlan

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

WILD

Mats Zuccarello – Nick Bjugstad – Kirill Kaprizov

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Zach Parise – Victor Rask – Kevin Fiala

Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino – Kyle Rau

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy – Ian Cole

Starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen