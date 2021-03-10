Golden Knights-Wild stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Two of the top-three teams in the highly competitive West Division wrap up a two-game series in Saint Paul. On Monday night, Minnesota blanked Vegas, 2-0, to halt the Golden Knights’ six-game win streak. Despite the loss, Vegas still leads the West, while Minnesota is four points off the lead. The top-six teams in the West are separated by seven points.
Wild rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen turned aside all 26 shots he faced to earn his first-career shutout. Kahkonen (7-0-0 since Feb. 18), who already owns the longest win streak by a rookie goaltender in Wild history, extended his run to seven games – tied for longest by any netminder this season (Andrei Vasilevskiy won his seventh straight game on Tuesday).
Not to be outdone by goalie Kahkonen, but fellow rookie Kirill Kaprizov is putting together a pretty impressive season as well. The 23-year-old Russian winger leads the Wild in both assists (13 – tied with Jordan Greenway) and points (19).
Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury continued his stellar play Monday night as Vegas began a two-game set with Minnesota. In a losing effort, Fleury allowed just one goal on 21 shots. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts this season. Fleury currently leads the NHL in goals against average (1.57), save percentage (.943) and shutouts (4).
[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 10, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Alex Tuch
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Nicolas Roy – Cody Glass – Keegan Kolesar
Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves
Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud
Nick Holden – Dylan Coghlan
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
WILD
Mats Zuccarello – Nick Bjugstad – Kirill Kaprizov
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Zach Parise – Victor Rask – Kevin Fiala
Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino – Kyle Rau
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba
Carson Soucy – Ian Cole
Starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen