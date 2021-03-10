Ducks-Kings stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMar 10, 2021, 8:50 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. Ducks-Kings stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In Monday’s edition of the Freeway Faceoff, the Ducks improved to 2-0-0 against the Kings with a 6-5 (OT) win.

The win meant that the Ducks have tied a franchise record for eight straight games decided by one goal. Over these eight games, Anaheim is 2-3-3. Nineteen of their 26 games this season have been decided by one goal (73.1%). Those 19 one-goal games are the most by any team in the NHL.

From Feb. 11-23, LA went on a six-game win streak, but since then they are just 1-2-3. One problem has been the Kings’ starts; they’ve allowed the first goal in 16 of 24 games.

Rickard Rakell recorded his second straight three-point game on Monday night. Since March 1st, Rakell is tied for first in the NHL for points (10), tied for third for assists (6), and tied for secodnd for goals (4).

“I don’t think I’m doing anything different than I did back then,” Rakell said. “Other than maybe I’m taking a little bit extra time to know where to go, know where the net is and where to put the puck. That’s the only thing I can think of. I don’t know what it is that’s specifically clicking right now, but it feels good that things are going in.”

Before the game on Monday against the Kings, GM Bob Murray said he “has total confidence” in Dallas Eakins to continue to be the head coach, despite the slow start for the team.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
WHERE: Honda Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 10, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Los Angeles, Anaheim)
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Kings stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DUCKS
Max ComtoisRyan Getzlaf – Rickard Rakell
Trevor ZegrasAdam HenriqueJakob Silfverberg
Max Jones – Isac Lundeström – Vinni Lettieri
Nicolas DeslauriersSam SteelDerek Grant

Cam FowlerJani Hakanpaa
Ben HuttonKevin Shattenkirk
Josh MahuraJacob Larsson

Starting goalie: John Gibson

KINGS
Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Andreas AthanasiouGabriel VilardiJeff Carter
Adrian KempeBlake LizotteTrevor Moore
Carl GrundstromMike AmadioMatt Luff

Mikey AndersonDrew Doughty
Kurtis MacDermidMatt Roy
Olli MaattaSean Walker

Starting goalie: Troy Grosenick

