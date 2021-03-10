Ducks-Kings stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

In Monday’s edition of the Freeway Faceoff, the Ducks improved to 2-0-0 against the Kings with a 6-5 (OT) win.

The win meant that the Ducks have tied a franchise record for eight straight games decided by one goal. Over these eight games, Anaheim is 2-3-3. Nineteen of their 26 games this season have been decided by one goal (73.1%). Those 19 one-goal games are the most by any team in the NHL.

From Feb. 11-23, LA went on a six-game win streak, but since then they are just 1-2-3. One problem has been the Kings’ starts; they’ve allowed the first goal in 16 of 24 games.

Rickard Rakell recorded his second straight three-point game on Monday night. Since March 1st, Rakell is tied for first in the NHL for points (10), tied for third for assists (6), and tied for secodnd for goals (4).

“I don’t think I’m doing anything different than I did back then,” Rakell said. “Other than maybe I’m taking a little bit extra time to know where to go, know where the net is and where to put the puck. That’s the only thing I can think of. I don’t know what it is that’s specifically clicking right now, but it feels good that things are going in.”

Before the game on Monday against the Kings, GM Bob Murray said he “has total confidence” in Dallas Eakins to continue to be the head coach, despite the slow start for the team.