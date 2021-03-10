Dante Fabbro suspended two games for elbowing Hurricanes’ McGinn

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dante Fabbro has been suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn.

As per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Fabbro’s ban will cost him $15,948.28, which benefits the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Fabbro committed the infraction midway through the second period with Nashville holding a 2-0 lead. His minor penalty began a Predators’ parade to the penalty box that resulted in two Hurricanes power play goals. Jordan Staal would later win it in the extra period for a 3-2 victory.

“I thought it was a tough hit,” Staal said afterward. “Brock’s our toughest guy on the team and when he goes down you know it’s not a good feeling. Our power play wanted to get one for him and I thought it got us momentum.”

“I honestly don’t understand what the rules are,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday. “If that isn’t [a five-minute major] I don’t know what is. It’s a clear elbow to the head as far as I can see. I would assume that would be a major penalty.”

Nashville is already without Ryan Ellis for another month, and captain Roman Josi is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Losing Dante Fabbro would put even more strain on the Predators’ blue line.

