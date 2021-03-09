Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• An important read on the mental effects of this season on NHL players. [ESPN]
• How the condensed NHL schedule is affecting on-ice outcomes. [Sounds of Hockey]
• Kirby Dach has started skating with the Blackhawks as he works his way back from a wrist injury suffered at the World Junior Championship. [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Great read on Walter Gretzky’s year as an assistant coach with the University of Pittsburgh roller hockey team. Yes, you read that correct. [Post-Gazette]
• NHL Power Rankings: Fleury, Stone drive Golden Knights to top. [PHT]
• Contender or pretender: Auston Matthews’ challengers in goal scoring race. [PHT]
• With Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid reunited, the Oilers depth is about to be tested. [Sportsnet]
• Every night, the NHL’s 2015 draft class shows just how great it is. [TSN]
[Your 2020-21 NHL on NBC TV schedule]
• Two big wins over the weekend helped the Penguins’ path to the playoffs get a little clearer. [Pensburgh]
• Injuries to the blue line are pretty big a strain on the Lightning depth on defense. [Raw Charge]
• Why don’t NHL teams invest more in developing their own goaltenders? [Featurd]
• As their season continues to plummet, the Sabres are reportedly open for business. [Spector’s Hockey]
• A great look at top prospects from all 31 NHL teams. [Hockey Sense]
• Carter Hutton‘s wife, Stacey, was the lucky winner of a $50,000 lottery jackpot. [TB News Watch]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.