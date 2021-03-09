Penguins-Rangers stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Penguins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

New York closes out a two-game series with Pittsburgh. On Sunday, the Penguins snapped the Rangers’ three-game win streak. Trailing 1-0 late in the first period, John Marino, Kasperi Kapanen and Sidney Crosby all scored goals in a span of 61 seconds, leading Pittsburgh to a 5-1 rout of the Rangers during NBC Sports’ coverage of Hockey Day in America.

Entering Sunday’s contest, the Rangers had won three straight and six of their last eight contests. Things began on the right note when center Mika Zibanejad scored his first even-strength goal of the season on the game’s first shot (1:18 into play). After that, the Blueshirts allowed five unanswered goals, matching a season high for goals allowed in a game. As play concluded on Feb. 17, the Penguins had a record of 7-6-1 through 14 games and sat two points outside the East Division’s final playoff spot. Since then, Pittsburgh has turned things around, winning seven of 10 games (7-3-0) and has put itself in contention for a division title. Leading the Penguins during this stretch is Evgeni Malkin, who has a team-high 11 points (3G-8A) and currently has a four-game point streak (2G-4A). Malkin had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Rangers.

WHAT: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, March 9, 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Rangers stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Chris Kreider – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko

Kevin Rooney – Filip Chytil – Julien Gauthier

Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Phil Di Giuseppe

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Keith Kinkaid

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

TBD – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Evan Rodrigues – Mark Jankowski – Anthony Angello

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – Cody Ceci

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry