NHL Horoscopes Week 9: New moon approaching

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A nice Pisces new moon this week in the middle of Pisces season should bring some relaxing energy ahead of Aries season, but the Gemini Mars cycle is set to make everything just a little messier for sure.

Teams are doing a solid job creating their own cosmic luck — or messes — but the changing of the stars always means there’s room for more.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 45 points, 30 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 18 goals (Virgo)

Erik Gudbranson: 39 PIM (Capricorn)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .939 Save % (Cancer)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Sagittarius Charlie McAvoy continues to be the bright spot on defense.

Horoscope: The Taurus cycle is relatively quiet now until the moon next week. Look for peace.

Do: Any secondary scoring Don’t: Get too physical

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

Still an NHL team.

Horoscope: A Pisces new moon at the end of the week is sure to affect Sagittarius’ but the Sabres need more help than that.

Do: Idk not this x2 Don’t: I mean what is there to say

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

A newsworthy week for Gemini Tom Wilson!

Horoscope: The changing Taurus cycle hasn’t been the best for one Tom Wilson.

Do: Offensive chemistry Don’t: Bad hits

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Libra rookie Alexis Lafrenière is coming around.

Horoscope: There’s an Aquarius moon on Wednesday and it’s everyone’s problem.

Do: Rookies Don’t: Fall behind

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Here come the Islanders! Leo goalie Ilya Sorokin has performed well when called upon.

Horoscope: This year’s Aquarius Mercury has really worked in the Islanders favor.

Do: Get offense moving Don’t: Stagnate up top.

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Well, Taurus Jack Hughes has played pretty well.

Horoscope: This should be a quiet week for Scorpios, which could be good or bad for the Devils.

Do: Mackenzie Blackwood Don’t: Lose defensive edge

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

Gemini goalie Carter Hart has to show more.

Horoscope: We’re still in Taurus Uranus for a long time yet, so it’s as a good a time as any to keep creative.

Do: Joel Farabee Don’t: Get impatient with goalies

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Leo Evgeni Malkin is starting to play really well.

Horoscope: This is a stagnant time for Leos. Try to find your own energy, especially in an environment when it’s tough to feed off others’ energy.

Do: Defense and goaltending Don’t: Drop overtimes

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Pisces Bobby Ryan has been a good story.

Horoscope: There’s time yet in this Mercury cycle to get creative and fun.

Do: Get that power play going Don’t: Falter hard

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Cancer Mikhail Sergachev has made huge strides this season.

Horoscope: Welcome to Gemini Mars season, where focusing is a challenge. Try to ignore that trait and keep locked in.

Do: Defense defense defense Don’t: Assume too much

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

Virgo Aleksander Barkov has been downright dominant this season.

Horoscope: The Pisces new moon is sure to have an affect on Virgos. Make some commitments for the long-term in this cycle.

Do: Dominant best players Don’t: Over rely on goalies.

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

Cancer Vincent Trocheck is playing some of the best hockey of his career.

Horoscope: A quiet time for Cancers yet the Hurricanes keep trudging along.

Do: Offensive breakouts Don’t: Succumb to tough schedule

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

It’s almost selling season!

Horoscope: This Mars cycle has the potential to be real disjointed, which could be dangerous for a team that needs a rebuild.

Do: Trades Don’t: Not trading bad contracts

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

Perhaps it’s injuries, but nothing is going right for the Stars of late.

Horoscope: Every time a cycle says the Stars will get back on track they do everything they can to deny it.

Do: Scoring Don’t: Spiral

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Sagittarius Alex DeBrincat has continued to be a bright spot.

Horoscope: This week’s Aries moon could give Chicago a nice little short-term boost.

Do: Top line Don’t: Ignore the need for secondary scoring

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

It’s starting to feel a bit out of reach for the Blue Jackets.

Horoscope: Cancer coach John Tortorella recently got a vote of confidence but they are going to need more than that.

Do: Some sort of change Don’t: Overcommit

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

It’s still the Kirill Kaprizov Show in Minnesota. The Taurus rookie has been outstanding.

Horoscope: This week’s Pisces moon should give them a nice little boost.

Do: Kaprizov Don’t: Fall off

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Sagittarius Vladimir Tarasenko is back and that’s really good news.

Horoscope: Turns out the Blues just needed to get their best scorers to star scoring. Should be a nice Aries moon cycle for them.

Do: Offense Don’t: Lose track

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Pisces Conor Garland is pretty impressive overall.

Horoscope: This should be a restful time for Leos but that’s almost never the case for the Coyotes.

Do: Consistent scoring Don’t: Lose consistency from young players

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Well, Aries Logan Couture has been good.

Horoscope: This has just been a bad time for the Sharks.

Do: Focus on the future Don’t: Idk any of this

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Sagittarius Marc-Andre Fleury is having a Vezina-like season.

Horoscope: The Knights are so talented everything just seems to click for them no matter what the stars say should be.

Do: Marc-Andre Fleury Don’t: Ignore safety

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

If the Ducks were better, Capricorn Max Comtois would be getting some serious hype.

Horoscope: This has been the most Aquarius type of season ever for the most Aquarius team in the league, which tracks with the Mercury cycle.

Do: Young players Don’t: Keep surrendering leads

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

The older players have been solid but Virgo Adrian Kempe has really stepped it up.

Horoscope: A weird time for Libras and the Kings are a pretty weird team.

Do: Just keep going for it Don’t: Forget progress

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Virgo Nathan MacKinnon made a much needed return to the lineup.

Horoscope: As players come back from injury, the Avs really don’t need any more cosmic hype anyways.

Do: Best players back Don’t: Lose depth

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Some of it is scheduling related but it feels almost impossible for the Canucks to have time to turn things around.

Horoscope: It feels kind of too late for the Canucks, honestly.

Do: Defensive issues Don’t: Drop games you should win (yeah I know that’s obvious)

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Leo Darryl Sutter took over behind the bench this week.

Horoscope: This has been a rough go of it during Pisces season, and now a coaching change is the result.

Do: Beat the teams you have to beat Don’t: Overreact

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Taurus Jesse Puljujarvi has really come around this season.

Horoscope: This should be a quieter week for the Oilers all around which maybe they need after rough showings with the Leafs.

Do: Best players Don’t: Fall behind the only good team in the divsion too far

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Are the Jets actually good? Well, Pisces Mark Schiefele is having a really strong campaign.

Horoscope: The Jets resilience this season has been pretty remarkable. This moon cycle could help them too.

Do: Offensive surge Don’t: Fall down further

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

If their on the ice play hasn’t been entertaining enough, the chaos they cause in the North sure is.

Horoscope: Weird Pisces season and a weird Senators team it all makes sense.

Do: Keep spoiling the other teams Don’t: Get caught up in everyone else

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Taurus Tyler Toffoli remains one of the positives in the scoring department.

Horoscope: Kind of a weird vibe right now.

Do: Secondary scoring Don’t: Panic

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Aquarius Justin Holl is having one of the most underrated seasons in the league.

Horoscope: Another solid week for Geminis and another week where the Leafs look ridiculously good against their competition.

Do: Go on a roll Don’t: Let worse teams bring you down

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.