Blackhawks-Stars stream: NHL on NBCSN Tuesday night game

The Dallas Stars are set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks for the third time this season as the two teams prepare to begin for another two-game series with one another. The first series this season saw both games go to overtime and both games end in favor of the Blackhawks by a score of 2-1.

This will be Patrick Kane’s 1,000th career game, continuing his stretch of major milestones following his 400th career goal on Feb. 28 vs, Detroit. Kane is the seventh Blackhawk to play 1,000 games, and he’ll do so against the team he has scored the most against throughout his career. Kane currently is second in the NHL with 38 points. At age 32, he is by far the oldest player in the hunt for the scoring title this season. Entering Tuesday’s action, Anze Kopitar is the only other player in their 30s to crack the 30-point plateau. Young star Kirby Dach, who has been out all season with a wrist injury suffered while playing for Canada’s World Junior team, skated at practice on Monday for the first time since his operation in late December. Dach will accompany the team on its six-game road trip. With Ben Bishop yet to play this season, and last year’s playoff darling Anton Khudobin not yet matching that form (4-7-1 record, 2.60 GAA), Jake Oettinger (3-1-4 record, 2.12 GAA) has stepped up and been making the most of his opportunities this season.