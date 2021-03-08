Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• “Once again, the NHL had a golden opportunity to send a message, a very real message, to Tom Wilson and players who play like him. And once again, it failed to do so. Carry on, then…” [The Hockey News]

• “The league’s hockey people have no appetite for a crackdown, and neither does the union, forever opposing harsh sentencing guidelines. This will not change until the overwhelming majority of players who are prey to predators demand change from the union.” [New York Post]

• Bruce Cassidy said Brandon Carlo will be “out a while” and is considered week-to-week after being on the receiving end of Tom Wilson’s hit. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Wilson will not appeal his seven-game suspension. [TSN]

• Here’s a new one. The Golden Knights were booted from their San Jose hotel on Friday after the place closed. For good. [Las Vegas Sun]

• What have hockey players learned through the year-long pandemic? [ESPN]

• Ralph Krueger after another Sabres defeat: “It’s just mental toughness at the moment. I mean, the National Hockey League this year is not a league of people running each other over and without the fans in the building, the physicality is definitely in a different place than it would usually be.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Get to know Lacey Eden’s name. She’s going to be a big player in the future. [Clutch and Crab Hockey]

• Kendall Coyne Schofield and Abby Roque were among the stars of this past weekend’s Dream Gap Tour games in Chicago. [Sportsnet]

• Jim Benning did not do himself any favors when speaking about the current state of the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• Wayne Gretzky delivers emotional eulogy at father’s funeral. [PHT]

• From the Fortress to the Garden, NHL starting to welcome back fans. [PHT]

• Want to give your fantasy hockey team a boost this week? Grab some Wild players. [Rotoworld]

• There are plenty of things the Jets need to address to finish this season in a better place. [Winnipeg Sun]

• The St. Louis power play has been on fire during their road trip. [Post-Dispatch]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.