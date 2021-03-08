Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• “Once again, the NHL had a golden opportunity to send a message, a very real message, to Tom Wilson and players who play like him. And once again, it failed to do so. Carry on, then…” [The Hockey News]
• “The league’s hockey people have no appetite for a crackdown, and neither does the union, forever opposing harsh sentencing guidelines. This will not change until the overwhelming majority of players who are prey to predators demand change from the union.” [New York Post]
• Bruce Cassidy said Brandon Carlo will be “out a while” and is considered week-to-week after being on the receiving end of Tom Wilson’s hit. [NBC Sports Boston]
• Wilson will not appeal his seven-game suspension. [TSN]
• Here’s a new one. The Golden Knights were booted from their San Jose hotel on Friday after the place closed. For good. [Las Vegas Sun]
• What have hockey players learned through the year-long pandemic? [ESPN]
• Ralph Krueger after another Sabres defeat: “It’s just mental toughness at the moment. I mean, the National Hockey League this year is not a league of people running each other over and without the fans in the building, the physicality is definitely in a different place than it would usually be.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
[Your 2020-21 NHL on NBC TV schedule]
• Get to know Lacey Eden’s name. She’s going to be a big player in the future. [Clutch and Crab Hockey]
• Kendall Coyne Schofield and Abby Roque were among the stars of this past weekend’s Dream Gap Tour games in Chicago. [Sportsnet]
• Jim Benning did not do himself any favors when speaking about the current state of the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]
• Wayne Gretzky delivers emotional eulogy at father’s funeral. [PHT]
• From the Fortress to the Garden, NHL starting to welcome back fans. [PHT]
• Want to give your fantasy hockey team a boost this week? Grab some Wild players. [Rotoworld]
• There are plenty of things the Jets need to address to finish this season in a better place. [Winnipeg Sun]
• The St. Louis power play has been on fire during their road trip. [Post-Dispatch]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.