NWHL to finish 2021 Isobel Cup Playoffs March 26-27

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NWHL will complete its 2021 season March 26-27 in Boston live on NBCSN.

The 2021 Isobel Cup Playoffs were suspended last month after a rise in COVID-19 cases and two teams pulling out before the schedule’s completion.

Beginning March 26 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., the top-seeded Toronto Six will take on the No. 4 seed Boston Price at 5 p.m. ET. At 8 p.m. ET, the No. 2 seeded Minnesota Whitecaps will play the No. 3 seed Connecticut Whale. All games will be broadcast live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

The winners of the two semifinals will play for the Isobel Cup on March 27 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

According to the league, the games will also be streamed “on Twitch in Canada and other international markets.”

No fans will be in attendance and daily COVID-19 testing will take place for all players and staff members. All four teams will stay in separate hotels.

“We didn’t raise the cup,” said NWHL commissioner Ty Tumminia last month announcing the season suspension. “I also will say it doesn’t mean we’re not going to raise the cup for season six.”

Now they’ll get that opportunity with the Whitecaps looking to win their second Isobel Cup in a row.

Friday, March 26

• No. 1 Toronto Six vs. No. 4 Boston Pride – 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

• No. 2 Minnesota Whitecaps vs. No. 3 Connecticut Whale – 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, March 27

• Isobel Cup Final; higher seed is home team – 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

NBC Sports is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month.

For the latest in women’s sports news and features all year round: Bookmark the On Her Turf blog: www.nbcsports.com/on-her-turf Follow On Her Turf on Twitter and Instagram

MORE:

• Digit Murphy’s star only keeps shining brighter in the NWHL

• Czech star Tereza Vanisova adds boost to Pride

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.