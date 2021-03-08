Lightning to fully raise Stanley Cup banner during ‘re-opening night’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This Saturday, the Lightning will finish something they began on opening night.

The 2019-20 Stanley Cup champions will fully raise their title banner inside AMALIE Arena on Saturday, March 13. The evening is being dubbed “re-opening night” with the Lightning welcoming 3,800 fans for their game against the Predators.

During NHL opening night on Jan. 13, the Lightning unveiled their 2019-20 Cup banner, but only partially raised it, promising to bring it all the way up once fans were allowed back to attend games. The ceremony featured frontline workers introducing the players.

The Lightning banner will be the 12th in the AMALIE Arena rafters, joining ones commemorating the 2018-29 Presidents’ Trophy, three Eastern Conference titles, four divisions titles, the 2004 Cup championship, and the retired numbers of Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis.

