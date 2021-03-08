Hockey Culture: How Shandor Alphonso became pioneer as Black NHL official

By Sean LeahyMar 8, 2021, 2:34 PM EST
0 Comments

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Shandor Alphonso joins Anson Carter to shine a light on his experience as the second Black NHL official in history and detail his transition from playing to officiating.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Grant Fuhr, Willie O’Ree, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.

More Hockey Culture

grant fuhr
Hockey Culture: Grant Fuhr on how he became part of Oilers dynasty
hockey culture
Hockey Culture: William Douglas sees hockey slowly, steadily diversifying
malcolm subban
Hockey Culture: Malcolm Subban on growing up in a hockey family, supporting...