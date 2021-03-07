Penguins-Rangers stream: Sunday night’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Penguins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

New York heads to Pittsburgh for the first meeting of a two-game set beginning on Sunday night. The Rangers enter having won three straight games, while the Penguins enter having won two of their last three.

The Pens came out on top in their in-state rivalry set this week, defeating the Flyers twice during the three-game set. Pittsburgh defeated Philly 5-2 on Tuesday, before blowing a three-goal lead and losing 4-3 on Thursday. The Pens rallied from a second period deficit to defeat the Flyers 4-3 on Hared McCann’s fifth goal of the season in the rubber match on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin exited Thursday’s win over the Devils with just under six minutes remaining in the third period. The 25-year-old was helped off the ice after appearing to be in a lot of pain. The Rangers updated the injury status of Shesterkin on Twitter on Friday, stating that their goaltender was “day-to-day with a mild groin strain.” Alexandar Georgiev started in net on Saturday against New Jersey, stopping 24 of 27 shots in the win. Keith Kinkaid served as the backup.

The top pick in the 2020 NHL Draft struggled through the first part of his rookie season but has found his stride as of late. Despite seeing his four-game point streak snap on Saturday, Alexis Lafreniere still has six points in his last seven games after tallying just one point in his first 15 contests.

WHAT: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Sunday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Chris Kreider – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko

Kevin Rooney – Filip Chytil – Julien Gauthier

Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Colin Blackwell

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller – Brendan Smith

Jack Johnson – Libor Hajek

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jared McCann – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Sam Lafferty – Mark Jankowski – Evan Rodrigues

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Cody Ceci – Mike Matheson

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith