NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America 2021

NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America this Sunday with an NHL quadruple header on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features which explore hockey’s impact and influence across the U.S. The day is a highlight of NBC Sports’ NHL coverage in March, which includes 30 games over 30 nights.

Sunday’s quadruple header gets underway with Anders Lee and the New York Islanders hosting Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres at Noon ET on NBC. Coverage shifts to NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET when Ryan McDonagh and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning face Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks in a matinee affair.

Hockey Day in America continues when Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins host Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The nightcap features a clash between Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers and Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. HDIA coverage will also include numerous feature stories throughout the day that celebrate America’s love of hockey.

A taste of what's to come this Sunday on Hockey Day in America!#HDIA pic.twitter.com/O7SmaORjcH — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2021

NBC Hockey Day in America schedule

Sabres at Islanders – NBC – 12 p.m. ET (Watch live) – Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk will be on the call for the game at Nassau Coliseum.

Lightning at Blackhawks – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET (Watch live) – John Forslund and Pierre McGuire will be on the call for the game at United Center.

Devils at Bruins^ – NBCSN – 5 p.m. ET (Watch live) – Brendan Burke and Brian Boucher will be on the call for the game at TD Garden.

Rangers at Penguins^ – NBCSN – 7:30 p.m. ET (Watch live) – John Forslund and Pierre McGuire will be on the call for the game at PPG Paints Arena.

(^Blacked out in local markets: Pittsburgh, Boston, New York City)

Throughout Hockey Day in America on Sunday, NBC Sports will shine a light on various stories that celebrate the impact that hockey has had in the U.S. Feature stories that will air throughout the day include:

• Spotlight on a Central New Yorker, who renovated his backyard hockey rink into a ‘rink of dreams‘ during the pandemic.

• Discussion on the importance of diversity and inclusion in hockey with Jack Eichel and a local Buffalo artist who designed a ‘Breaking Barriers’ Sabres logo in honor of Val James, the first Black American to play in the NHL.

• Commemorating the anniversary of last year’s inaugural all-women NHL broadcast on NBCSN, NBC Sports and On Her Turf gathered the on-air commentary team of Kate Scott, A.J. Mleczko and Kendall Coyne Schofield along with producers Rene Hatlelid and Kaitlin Urka and director Lisa Seltzer for a virtual roundtable to discuss the impact of the broadcast.

• A Doc Emrick-narrated feature on how an idea from Sidney Crosby in 2008 brought about the NHL’s “Learn to Play” program to offer more families a chance to experience the benefits of youth hockey.

• Update on the Hughes family: a virtual get-together between Jack and Quinn Hughes and younger brother Luke, a top prospect in the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft, with their parents.

• Profile on Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller, featuring interviews with mentors and coaches from his journey to fulfilling a lifelong NHL dream.