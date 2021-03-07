Islanders-Sabres stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. Islanders-Sabres stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Sabres and Islanders conclude a three-game series with a Sunday matinee game, the sixth of eight regular-season meetings this season. These clubs, which had a two-game set in early February postponed due to COVID- 19 Protocol, will conclude their season series with back-to-back matchups on May 3 and 4 in Buffalo.

The Islanders topped the Sabres, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon for its fourth straight win. After starting the season 3-4-2, then having its early February games against Buffalo postponed, the Isles have gone 11-2-2 (first in NHL since Feb. 6) to vault to the top of the standings. New York is the only team in the league yet to lose in regulation at home this season. Their 11-game home point streak to start the season is tied for the second-longest such run in team history:

Buffalo has struggled on both ends of the ice this season, ranking 29th in goals/game (2.18) 23rd in goals against (3.14). The Sabres have lost their last five games in regulation and is 0-for-8 on the power play in that span. This stretch includes back-to-back games vs the Flyers last weekend in which they lost consecutive 3-0 games.

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Sunday, March 7, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

Cal Clutterbuck – Casey Cizikas – Matt Martin

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin

SABRES

Taylor Hall – Jack Eichel – Dylan Cozens

Victor Olofsson – Eric Staal – Sam Reinhart

Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Kyle Okposo

Jeff Skinner – Curtis Lazar – Riley Sheahan

Rasmus Dahlin – Rasmus Ristolainen

Henri Jokiharju – Colin Miller

Jacob Bryson – Brandon Montour

Starting goalie: Jonas Johansson

NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America, presented by Discover®this Sunday with an NHL quadrupleheader on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features which explore hockey’s impact and influence across the U.S. The day is a highlight of NBC Sports’ NHL coverage in March, which includes 30 games over 30 nights.