Islanders-Sabres stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. Islanders-Sabres stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Sabres and Islanders conclude a three-game series with a Sunday matinee game, the sixth of eight regular-season meetings this season. These clubs, which had a two-game set in early February postponed due to COVID- 19 Protocol, will conclude their season series with back-to-back matchups on May 3 and 4 in Buffalo.
The Islanders topped the Sabres, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon for its fourth straight win. After starting the season 3-4-2, then having its early February games against Buffalo postponed, the Isles have gone 11-2-2 (first in NHL since Feb. 6) to vault to the top of the standings. New York is the only team in the league yet to lose in regulation at home this season. Their 11-game home point streak to start the season is tied for the second-longest such run in team history:
Buffalo has struggled on both ends of the ice this season, ranking 29th in goals/game (2.18) 23rd in goals against (3.14). The Sabres have lost their last five games in regulation and is 0-for-8 on the power play in that span. This stretch includes back-to-back games vs the Flyers last weekend in which they lost consecutive 3-0 games.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders
WHERE: Nassau Coliseum
WHEN: Sunday, March 7, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Sabres stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
ISLANDERS
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey
Michael Dal Colle – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom
Cal Clutterbuck – Casey Cizikas – Matt Martin
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene – Noah Dobson
Starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin
SABRES
Taylor Hall – Jack Eichel – Dylan Cozens
Victor Olofsson – Eric Staal – Sam Reinhart
Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Kyle Okposo
Jeff Skinner – Curtis Lazar – Riley Sheahan
Rasmus Dahlin – Rasmus Ristolainen
Henri Jokiharju – Colin Miller
Jacob Bryson – Brandon Montour
Starting goalie: Jonas Johansson
NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America, presented by Discover®this Sunday with an NHL quadrupleheader on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features which explore hockey’s impact and influence across the U.S. The day is a highlight of NBC Sports’ NHL coverage in March, which includes 30 games over 30 nights.