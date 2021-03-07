Doc Emrick narrates story of Crosby’s Little Penguins hockey program

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doc Emrick narrates the story of Sidney Crosby‘s Little Penguins hockey program, which began in 2008, and how some of the first participants are now signing onto college hockey programs.

NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America this Sunday with an NHL quadruple header on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features which explore hockey’s impact and influence across the U.S. The day is a highlight of NBC Sports’ NHL coverage in March, which includes 30 games over 30 nights.

NBC Hockey Day in America schedule

Lightning at Blackhawks – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET (Watch live) – John Forslund and Pierre McGuire will be on the call for the game at United Center.

Devils at Bruins^ – NBCSN – 5 p.m. ET (Watch live) – Brendan Burke and Brian Boucher will be on the call for the game at TD Garden.

Rangers at Penguins^ – NBCSN – 7:30 p.m. ET (Watch live) – John Forslund and Pierre McGuire will be on the call for the game at PPG Paints Arena.

(^Blacked out in local markets: Pittsburgh, Boston, New York City)

