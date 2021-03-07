Bruins-Devils stream: How to watch NHL on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Bruins-Devils stream coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Devils and Bruins contest the fourth of eight regular-season meetings on Sunday in what is a makeup game from February 15th after that matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 Protocol. Despite Boston vying for another division title and the Devils sitting near the bottom of the East Division and likely headed towards a third straight missed postseason, it’s New Jersey that has taken two of three from the Bruins this season

After losing three of four games the Bruins rebounded with a 5-1 win in their last game, defeating the Capitals on Friday behind two goals from Brad Marchand and 31 saves from Jaroslav Halak. Boston has been a perennial contender for the past decade, making the playoffs 11 of the last 13 seasons, reaching the Cup Final as recently as 2019 and was the top regular-season team a year ago, winning another Presidents’ Trophy – despite falling to eventual Cup champion Tampa Bay in the Second Round.

New Jersey, meanwhile, enters this game having lost five straight – all in regulation – and has dropped eight of its last nine games since a 6-3-2 start. The Devils are coming off getting swept by the Rangers in a two-game set on Thursday and Saturday, in which they allowed six goals in each game. Saturday’s game with the Rangers was tied 2-2 after the first period before New York outscored them 4-1 the rest of the way.

WHAT: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Sunday, March 7, 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Brian Boucher

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Anders Bjork – Jack Studnicka – Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril – Connor Clifton

Jarred Tinordi – Urho Vaakanainen

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

DEVILS

Jesper Bratt – Pavel Zacha – Nikita Gusev

Andreas Johnsson – Jack Hughes – Janne Kuokkanen

Miles Wood – Travis Zajac – Kyle Palmieri

Yegor Sharangovich – Mikhail Maltsev – Nathan Bastian

Ty Smith – Damon Severson

Dmitry Kulikov – P.K. Subban

Will Butcher – Sami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Aaron Dell

