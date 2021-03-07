Blackhawks-Lightning stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning. Blackhawks-Lightning stream coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Sunday’s game marks the third game of a current three-game set between the Lightning and Blackhawks. Tampa took the first meeting on Thursday night, 3-2 (OT), while Chicago won Friday’s contest, 4-3 (SO). Each team has earned three points against one another this week.

Tampa hasn’t missed a beat this year despite being forced to play the regular season without one of the best players in the league. Steven Stamkos has filled in nicely for Nikita Kucherov in 2020-21 and leads all Lightning forwards in points with 21 (11G-10A).

Andrei Vasilevskiy saw his shutout streak snap at 228:09 in Thursday’s win over Chicago. The netminder had previously posted a franchise record three straight shutouts, but saw his streak come to an end on Ryan Carpenter’s shorthanded marker in the second period on Thursday.

Chicago has one of the best power play units in the league (31.5%), however, the Hawks are just 1-for-7 on the man-advantage in the previous two games against Tampa. On the other side, Chicago has one of the worst penalty kill units in the league (76.0%). The Hawks have allowed eight power play goals over their last seven games.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: Sunday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Mattias Janmark – Carl Soderberg – Philipp Kurashev

Dominik Kubalik – David Kampf – Brandon Hagel

Matthew Highmore – Lucas Wallmark – Ryan Carpenter

Duncan Keith – Ian Mitchell

Calvin de Haan – Adam Boqvist

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Anthony Cirelli – Braydon Point

Alex Killorn – Yanni Gourde – Steven Stamkos

Barclay Goodrow – Tyler Johnson – Blake Coleman

Patrick Maroon – Mathieu Joseph – Alexander Volkov

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America, presented by Discover®this Sunday with an NHL quadrupleheader on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features which explore hockey’s impact and influence across the U.S. The day is a highlight of NBC Sports’ NHL coverage in March, which includes 30 games over 30 nights.