Watch the 2021 PWHPA Dream Gap Tour live stream

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association’s (PWHPA) nationwide showcase continues this Saturday as Team Minnesota takes on Team New Hampshire from United Center in Chicago. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app. You can stream the game by clicking here.

Olympic champions Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Amanda Kessel will headline a showcase of world-class women’s hockey players this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when NBC Sports and On Her Turf present the PWHPA 2021 Secret® Dream Gap Tour live from United Center in Chicago.

The 2021 Secret® Dream Gap Tour showcase on NBCSN takes place on the anniversary weekend of NBC Sports’ presentation of the first-ever all-women NHL broadcast, which featured the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on March 8, 2020 on NBCSN.

Kate Scott, A.J. Mleczko and Kathryn Tappen led last year’s broadcast and will anchor coverage of Saturday’s game. Coyne Schofield will play in the Chicago showcase and will be mic’d up for the game. Sports icon and social activist Billie Jean King will narrate the opening tease for Saturday’s coverage.

How to watch the PWHPA Dream Gap tour on NBCSN – Team Minnesota vs. Team New Hampshire:

Where : United Center in Chicago, IL

: United Center in Chicago, IL When : Saturday, March 6

: Saturday, March 6 Start Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Commemorating the anniversary of the inaugural all-women NHL broadcast on NBCSN, NBC Sports and On Her Turf gathered the on-air commentary team of Scott, Mleczko and Coyne Schofield along with producers Rene Hatlelid and Kaitlin Urka and director Lisa Seltzer for a virtual roundtable to discuss the impact of the broadcast. Click here to watch the conversation.

On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ Female Empowerment brand, will present game coverage on NBCSN and will be integrated into the broadcast through graphics packages, as well as through cross-platform tactics including shoulder programming through social and digital and real-time coverage of the game.

The PWHPA has partnered with the Blackhawks and Bauer Hockey to host a pair of 2021 Secret® Dream Gap Tour games in Chicago on March 6-7, with Saturday’s matchup at United Center live on NBCSN, followed by a game at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago.

Comprised of approximately 125 of the world’s best hockey players, the PWHPA was formed to advocate for and advance equity, fairness and opportunity in women’s professional hockey. Specifically, the group’s goal is to create a sustainable league that pays a living wage to players, provides appropriate elite-level resources (i.e. ice time, facilities, trainers, etc.) and invests in marketing that showcases the players and game. Supporting the series in Chicago, AT&T will serve as the local presenting sponsor.